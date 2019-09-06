Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s ‘total takeover’: States are cancelling GOP primaries to protect the ‘soft’ president from challengers

Published

1 hour ago

on

According to a report from Politico, four Republican state parties are making plans to cancel their presidential primaries before the 2020 election making it easier for Donald Trump to hold on to the nomination and avoid criticism from rivals.

The reports state that “South Carolina, Nevada, Arizona and Kansas are expected to finalize the cancellations in meetings this weekend, according to three GOP officials who are familiar with the plans.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While he stands little chance of displacing the president on the ballot, former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) — who is challenging Trump — called foul on the move and accused the party of running interference for a damaged incumbent.

“Trump and his allies and the Republican National Committee are doing whatever they can do to eliminate primaries in certain states and make it very difficult for primary challengers to get on the ballot in a number of states,” explained Walsh. “It’s wrong, the RNC should be ashamed of itself, and I think it does show that Trump is afraid of a serious primary challenge because he knows his support is very soft.”

“Primary elections are important, competition within parties is good, and we intend to be on the ballot in every single state no matter what the RNC and Trump allies try to do,” Walsh added. “We also intend to loudly call out this undemocratic bull on a regular basis.”

The report notes that aides of Trump in the White House have been working behind the scenes with state parties while inserting Trump loyalists to ensure a smooth path that shuts out conflicting views.

ADVERTISEMENT

In defense of their moves, some state parties claim they are canceling due to economic concerns — eliminating spending money on a primary that they feel is a foregone conclusion.

“It would be malpractice on my part to waste money on a caucus to come to the inevitable conclusion that President Trump will be getting all our delegates in Charlotte,” said Nevada GOP Chairman Michael McDonald. “We should be spending those funds to get all our candidates across the finish line instead.”

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Lackey in chief’ Mike Pence burned to the ground for selling his soul to gain Trump’s approval

Published

15 mins ago

on

September 6, 2019

By

Mike Pence speaks to Fox News (screen grab)

In a scorching column for "The Week," author Neil J. Young called out Vice President Mike Pence for throwing away what little credibility he had left with his recent decision to stay at a Trump resort in Doonbeg, Ireland while on a diplomatic mission, thereby lining the president's pockets.

According to the columnist, Trump could not have found a more compliant "lackey" then the former Indiana House rep who also provided him with cover by soothing concerns of evangelical Christians.

Noting that Pence's Great America Committee PAC has also spent a reported quarter of a million dollars in Trump properties since 2017, Young said that Pence sees no problem contributing to the president's use of office to enrich himself.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s ‘total takeover’: States are cancelling GOP primaries to protect the ‘soft’ president from challengers

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 6, 2019

By

According to a report from Politico, four Republican state parties are making plans to cancel their presidential primaries before the 2020 election making it easier for Donald Trump to hold on to the nomination and avoid criticism from rivals.

The reports state that "South Carolina, Nevada, Arizona and Kansas are expected to finalize the cancellations in meetings this weekend, according to three GOP officials who are familiar with the plans."

While he stands little chance of displacing the president on the ballot, former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) -- who is challenging Trump -- called foul on the move and accused the party of running interference for a damaged incumbent.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

This journalist is both terrified of and intrigued by new revelations of the surveillance state’s startling capabilities

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 6, 2019

By

“Someday, most major developed cities in the world will live under the unblinking gaze of some form of wide-area surveillance,” writes Arthur Holland Michel in Eyes in the Sky, a startling, disturbing, and deeply reported account of the powerful new technologies that promise safety and imperil privacy on an unprecedented scale.

Imagine an aerial video camera with the power to spot an object six inches wide from an altitude of 25,000 feet in a frame twice the width of Manhattan. Actually, you don’t need to imagine it. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) developed the ARGUS camera a decade ago with those capabilities. In 2014, ten were deployed in Afghanistan on Reaper drones, in a covert program known as Gorgon Stare.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image