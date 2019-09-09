US judge blocks Trump move on asylum-seekers
A US federal judge on Monday blocked a Trump administration move that would have prevented most Central American migrants from seeking asylum at the US border.
The ruling by District Court Judge Jon Tigar is the latest setback for President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, which have been the subject of numerous court challenges.
The Trump administration in July required migrants seeking asylum in the United States to make their request in a country along their route, effectively banning them from doing so at the US border.
The policy is among a host of measures Trump has taken in a bid to stem the flow of migrants from Central America trying to cross into the US from Mexico and request asylum.
Tigar, a District Court judge for the Northern District of California, issued a nationwide injunction against the move, meaning it applies to states other than just California.
“The effect of the Rule is to categorically deny asylum to almost anyone entering the United States at the southern border if he or she did not first apply for asylum in Mexico or another third country,” Tigar said.
“The primary reason a nationwide injunction is appropriate is that it is the only means of affording complete relief,” he added.
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which argued against the administration move, welcomed the judge’s ruling.
“The court recognized there is grave danger facing asylum-seekers along the entire stretch of the southern border,” said ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt.
Melissa Crow, an attorney with the Southern Poverty Law Center, said the ruling “levels the playing field for all the vulnerable individuals and families seeking refuge in the United States.
“With this decision, regardless of where they cross the border, these people should be able to seek asylum,” Crow said.
“Sadly, while this ruling removes a major hurdle, far too many obstacles remain, as this administration’s war on asylum-seekers appears to know no bounds,” Crow added.
Joe Scarborough: Trump put more effort into ‘planning his beauty pageants’ than he did negotiating with the Taliban
During a segment on his MSNBC show Morning Joe this Monday, host Joe Scarborough tore into President Trump over recent reports that chronicled his failed peace deal with Afghanistan's Taliban, saying that he put more effort into planning his beauty pageants and golf tournaments than he did with his Taliban negotiations.
"This is a man who put far more foresight and far more planning into his beauty pageants and club golf tournaments than he has, and I'm dead serious, dead serious, [he] put more planning and forethought into his beauty pageants and club golf tournaments than he is the most important diplomatic meetings that the United States could be facing right now," Scarborough said.
A historian explains the weird link between Trump’s wall obsession and Stalin
During the last week of August, The Washington Post reported that President Trump told aides to “fast-track billions of dollars’ worth of construction contracts, aggressively seize private land and disregard environmental rules.” He reportedly added that he would pardon any “potential wrongdoing.” Although acknowledging that an administration official insisted the president was only joking about pardons, the report reveals the extent of the president’s desperation to secure a victory before the 2020 presidential election. A week after the Post story, the U. S. Department of Defense authorized diverting $3.6 billion to fund 11 wall projects along the Mexican border.
Wilbur Ross threatened to fire NOAA staffer who tweeted out correction to Trump’s false weather report
The New York Times is reporting that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross threatened to fire a NOAA staffer after the National Weather Service in Birmingham corrected President Donald Trump's claim that Hurricane Dorian was going to devastate Alabama. According to NOAA, after the president's tweet, they were inundated with questions about the hurricane coming to Alabama.