WATCH: Giuliani exploits 9/11 anniversary to call for ouster of Venezuela’s Maduro in Fox & Friends rant

Published

11 mins ago

on

During an appearance on “Fox & Friends” on Friday morning, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani made a connection between the troubles in Venezuela and the “Islamic extremist movement” responsible for 9/11.

Appearing on Fox News to talk about the 9/11 anniversary — a full 5 days before it occurs — the lawyer and Donald Trump defender ranted about Islamic terrorism worldwide before making his comments about the South American country.

Contrasting the 9/11 terror attack with the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Giuliani said the U.S. will always be at war with extremism.

“The people who killed us then are still alive and it is killing us today,” he asserted as New York City first responders assembled for the segment looked on.

Saying he was speaking broadly, the ex-New York mayor continued, “You still have the bad Taliban, the really bad Taliban, the middle Taliban. We have forms of Al Qaeda and ISIS.”

“For example, in the middle of South America, three or four of the terrorist groups, Islamic terrorists groups, are involved in the drug trade,” he claimed. “They’re involved in making money with the drug dealers.”

“Where?” Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade pressed which seemed to catch Giuliani by surprise.

“Um, in the triangle” Giuliani replied while grasping for facts.

“Ecuador,” he offered. “It would have been involved, um, it would have involved Venezuala. Venezuela generals are involved in the drug trade and they are hiding terrorists in Venezuela which is why we have to get rid of [President Nicolás] Maduro. You’ve got a hostile regime like that, that the terrorists take advantage of.”

“The point is, the movement is still going on,” he suddenly blurted.

Watch below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
