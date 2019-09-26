WATCH LIVE: Intel chief Joseph Maguire testifies about whistleblower complaint before Congress

The nation’s top intelligence official will face questions from Congress during a hearing on a whistleblower complaint filed against President Donald Trump.

Joseph Maguire, the acting director of national intelligence, will testify before the House Intelligence Committee to discuss his decision to withhold the complaint from lawmakers despite the intelligence community’s inspector general flagging it as urgent.

ADVERTISEMENT

The complaint covers Trump’s July 25 call to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and other efforts by the president and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani to pressure the foreign government to investigate Joe Biden for corruption.

That whistleblower complaint, and administration efforts to prevent Congress from reviewing it, have prompted House Democrats to open a formal impeachment inquiry.

The hearing is expected to begin Thursday at 8:45 a.m.