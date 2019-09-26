WATCH LIVE: Intel chief Joseph Maguire testifies about whistleblower complaint before Congress
The nation’s top intelligence official will face questions from Congress during a hearing on a whistleblower complaint filed against President Donald Trump.
Joseph Maguire, the acting director of national intelligence, will testify before the House Intelligence Committee to discuss his decision to withhold the complaint from lawmakers despite the intelligence community’s inspector general flagging it as urgent.
The complaint covers Trump’s July 25 call to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and other efforts by the president and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani to pressure the foreign government to investigate Joe Biden for corruption.
That whistleblower complaint, and administration efforts to prevent Congress from reviewing it, have prompted House Democrats to open a formal impeachment inquiry.
The hearing is expected to begin Thursday at 8:45 a.m.
WATCH LIVE: Intel chief Joseph Maguire testifies about whistleblower complaint before Congress
The nation's top intelligence official will face questions from Congress during a hearing on a whistleblower complaint filed against President Donald Trump.
Joseph Maguire, the acting director of national intelligence, will testify before the House Intelligence Committee to discuss his decision to withhold the complaint from lawmakers despite the intelligence community's inspector general flagging it as urgent.
The complaint covers Trump's July 25 call to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and other efforts by the president and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani to pressure the foreign government to investigate Joe Biden for corruption.
‘Pattern of obfuscation’: Whistleblower complaint reveals White House hid records of Trump calls to foreign leaders
A whistleblower complaint filed by an intelligence official shows a pattern of corruption within the White House, according to a new report.
The complaint has been declassified and reviewed by a number of lawmakers and others before it's released to the public Thursday morning, and a person who has read the document described some of its contents to the Washington Post.
Netanyahu faces tough odds in forming Israeli government
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched into what could prove to be an impossible mission to form a new government Thursday after the president tasked him with doing so following deadlocked elections.
The mandate from President Reuven Rivlin on Wednesday night gave Netanyahu a temporary victory, but he must now cobble together a coalition without a clear path to a majority.
He will attempt to do so while facing potential corruption charges pending a hearing scheduled for October 2-3, and there are warnings that Israel could soon find itself headed to yet another election -- a third since April.