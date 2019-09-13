WATCH: Soccer fans rain down boos when Trump is invoked during halftime military swearing-in ceremony

Soccer fans in Oregon this week rained down boos after President Donald Trump was invoked during a military swearing-in ceremony that took place at halftime during a match between the Portland Thorns and North Carolina Courage women’s soccer teams.

The Oregonian reports that the Portland Thorns on Wednesday held a military swearing-in ceremony on their field during halftime to express appreciation for the military on the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

While the fans in the stand cheered on the military service members at the end of the ceremony, they loudly started booing when the part of their pledge came up that involved swearing to obey orders from America’s commander-in-chief.

Specifically, video of the incident shows that boos can be heard right when the service members are asked to say, “I will obey the orders of the President of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed over me, according to regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice.”

Watch the video below.