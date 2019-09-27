‘What did Mike Pence know? What did Mike Pence do? John Bolton knows’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough fingered Vice President Mike Pence’s role in the growing Ukraine scandal — and identified one former official who could bring him down.
The “Morning Joe” host said the vice president appears to be involved in President Donald Trump’s scheme to withhold congressionally approved military aid to Ukraine as leverage to get the foreign government to dig up dirt against Joe Biden.
“This is what Donald Trump usually does, he has other people deliver their threats for them,” Scarborough said. “We don’t know if there was a quid pro quo saying, if you — again, because — I’ve got to see what’s so shocking about this is the question was asked almost a month ago, the question was asked a month ago by an Associated Press reporter, ‘Are you holding up military aid until they investigate Biden?'”
Scarborough said he and Brzezinski heard almost two months ago from a former Department of Defense official that Trump was holding up the aid as leverage, and he said the allegation was widely known.
“It seemed to be the worst kept secret in Washington, D.C., that’s why Republicans denying a quid pro quo today is so laughable,” Scarborough said.
Pence met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky early this month in Poland, where he denied speaking about Biden but did admit to discussing corruption — which Trump has used as a code word for his efforts to investigate the former vice president’s son.
“But the question is, what did Mike Pence know?” Scarborough said. “What did Mike Pence do? What did Mike Pence say in that closed-door meeting in early September?”
Scarborough said the vice president was accompanied in that meeting by the national security adviser — who recently left the administration in a bitter dispute with the president.
“Guess who knows the answer to that?” he said. “John Bolton. Interesting times ahead.”
‘What Greta said!’: Kiwi schoolkids strike for climate
More than 40,000 people packed into the grounds of Wellington's parliament buildings Friday, giving the latest global climate strike a flying start with the largest turnout yet seen in New Zealand.
Children in school uniform marched alongside teens with skateboards tucked under their arms and grey-haired protest veterans supporting the younger generation.
Participants carried signs saying "We're skipping school to teach YOU a lesson", "Denial = Death" and "What Greta said!".
Breaking Banner
‘Dangerous situation’: Bush ethics chief Richard Painter says Trump must be impeached — and Bill Barr with him
Donald Trump rarely hides his apparent illegal and corrupt behavior because he has yet to face negative consequences. Given Trump’s many apparent mental health issues and moral deficits (including a profound lack of impulse control and self-regulation), why should he force himself to stop when — at least to this point — he has gotten away with everything?
Trump's shameless behavior also reflects how that he has no conception or understanding of the concept of public service. He views public life and even the presidency as an opportunity to personally enrich himself, at the literal expense of the American people and the country as a whole.
Facebook hides ‘likes’ in Australia trial to ease anxiety
Facebook has begun hiding the number of "likes" for posts in Australia, it said Friday, a trial designed to ease social pressure that could be rolled out worldwide.
Account holders across the country will also be blocked from viewing the number of reactions and video views on other people's posts from Friday, but will still be able to see how people respond to their own.
"We don't want Facebook to feel like a competition," the company said in a statement.
"This is a test to see how people engage with this new format."
"We hope to learn from this over time in order to see if we will roll this out more broadly."