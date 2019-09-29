‘Where are the indictments?’ Fox News host forced to yell at unhinged Giuliani to get answers about Ukraine
Fox News host Maria Bartiromo had to raise her voice during an interview with Rudy Giuliani to get the president’s attorney to answer questions about his role in trying to get Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son.
Giuliani appeared on Fox News just minutes after telling ABC News that he both would and would not cooperate with House Democrats on the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
“We’ve got to get to what you’re doing,” Bartiromo said after four minutes of Giuliani attacking Biden. “You are President Trump’s personal attorney. Why are you having all these meetings with Ukrainian officials?”
“That’s what you do as a defense attorney,” Giuliani replied. “Did you ever watch Perry Mason? Perry Mason goes and investigates who really did the murder… We know who really did the murder but the police won’t listen to us.”
As the interview continued, Bartiromo had to raise her voice to get Giuliani’s attention.
“I didn’t work with anybody to try to get dirt on Joe Biden,” he insisted at one point. “The dirt on Joe Biden was handed to me by the Ukrainians, amazed that the FBI hadn’t asked for this a year earlier, completely shocked and worried that our system of justice was flawed.”
“But, Rudy, the bottom line is you’re not getting that on the Democrat side, and they are in charge,” Bartiromo observed.
“I don’t care about the Democrats!” Giuliani exclaimed.
“Where are the indictments?” Bartiromo pressed. “Where are the prosecutions for the people who actually did wrongdoing in the 2016 elections?”
“That is a very good question, and that’s the question we should keep asking,” Giuliani said. “And the reality is before they start criticizing me, the question should be what have they done about it? Where’s the Republican Senate investigating extremely serious charges about the former vice president?”
“Yeah,” the Fox News host agreed.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Breaking Banner
Former Trump White House official blows up president’s latest conspiracy theory and dropkicks Giuliani for pushing it
Appearing on ABC's "This Week" with host George Stephanopoulos, former Donald Trump Administration Homeland Security adviser Tom Bossert slapped down a new conspiracy theory the president has been pushing and knocked Rudy Giuliani for encouraging the president to repeat it.
Bossert made a point of noting that that the unsubstantiated claim that Ukraine was responsible for the hack of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) in 2016 is nothing more than a "conspiracy theory" and lacks "validity."
"It’s not only a conspiracy theory, it is completely debunked," Bossert told the ABC host before adding, "At this point, I am deeply frustrated with what [Giuliani] and the legal team are doing, and repeating that debunked theory to the president. It sticks in his mind when he hears it over and over again and for clarity, let me just repeat that it has no validity."
2020 Election
Can Nancy Pelosi bring the Democrats an impeachment victory?
The resistance movement against Trump—which began with the massive women’s marches around the country the week that the new president took office in January 2017 and led to the huge “blue wave” mid-term election last November that gave Democrats a large majority in the House—finally pushed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday to call for impeachment hearings against the most corrupt president in U.S. history.
What comes next? This will be the biggest test of Pelosi’s leadership. The impeachment proceedings will provide lots of opportunities for televised drama. But the facts of Trump’s corruption won’t just speak for themselves. As he has repeatedly done, Trump will seek to muddy the waters by claiming that the inquiry is a “witch hunt” and will enlist the help of his fanatic supporters, including Fox News, to defame his accusers, as he did to Hillary Clinton and as he’s now trying to do with Joe Biden and other Democratic rivals.
Giuliani goes bonkers on ABC and contradicts himself over whether he will cooperate with impeachment
President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said that he would consider cooperating with the House Intelligence Committee on impeachment seconds after he said that he would not cooperate with committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA).
"Will you cooperate?" Giuliani was asked during an interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos.
"We'll look at the China..." the president's attorney said before being interrupted.
"You keep on throwing out the charges," the ABC host said. "Will you cooperate with the House Intelligence Committee?"
"I wouldn't cooperate with Adam Schiff," Giuliani ranted as Schiff was waiting off camera. "I think he should be removed. If they remove Adam Schiff and put a neutral person in, a Democrat who hasn't expressed an opinion -- if I had a judge in the case and announced he was going to impeach, wouldn't I move to recuse that judge."