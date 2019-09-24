White House only wants to send Congress a ‘redacted version’ of whistleblower complaint on Trump: NYT

The Republican-controlled United States Senate on Tuesday voted unanimously for a resolution demanding the White House turn over to Congress the whistleblower report about President Donald Trump.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said turning over the whistleblower report was required by law during her public address on impeachment.

And Politico reported Tuesday Trump would release the unredacted complaint.

ADVERTISEMENT

But The New York Times reported late Tuesday that the White House had different ideas.

“White House and intelligence officials were working out a plan on Tuesday to release a redacted version of the whistle-blower complaint that helped ignite the impeachment drive against President Trump and to allow the whistle-blower to speak with congressional investigators, people briefed on the matter said,” The Times reported. “The move toward disclosing more information demanded by Democrats was part of a broader effort by the administration to quell the growing calls for Mr. Trump’s impeachment, and became public after Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the start of a formal impeachment inquiry.”

“People familiar with the situation said the administration was putting the complaint through a declassification process and planned to release a redacted version within days,” the newspaper added.