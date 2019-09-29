White House staff in a panic as Rudy Giuliani rambles on without warning them first

White House staffers are struggling to deal with Rudy Giuliani who goes on cable news shows without warning them or checking his talking points with them first. Giuliani’s erratic behavior and keen ability to confess to questionable activities on live television, which tends to throw the communications team for a loop, MSNBC panelists revealed Sunday.

Over the weekend Giuliani went to bat for the president on a days-long cable news tour. Giuliani was an unpaid lawyer on Trump’s legal team through the special counsel’s investigation. There’s no evidence Giuliani ever was paid anything by the Trump campaign. While Giuliani was doing international work at President Donald Trump’s request, Giuliani is not registered as a foreign agent. It’s unknown who is paying Giuliani for advising Trump.

“The president likes Giuliani, but not a lot of other people seem to,” noted Politico White House correspondent Anita Kumar. “They do not like that he is talking about different things — talking about them where they don’t get a chance to sort of know what that is. One thing important to say here, Rudy Giuliani doesn’t run his interview schedule or his TV appearances by the White House or the campaign. So, he is doing what he wants to do. I don’t think that will change unless President Trump tells him not to do that. So, a lot of these cabinet officials, are taken by surprise — they don’t know that he is going on TV and they don’t know what he is going to say.”

She said that the attorney general has been “very upset” to see he was lumped into this scandal. He went so far as to say that he was unaware of any interactions with the Ukraine scandal. In a call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump told him to work with Giuliani and Attorney General Bill Barr on the “corruption” problem.

Watch her full comments below: