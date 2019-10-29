Republicans would smear Jesus as a ‘deep state Obama hack’ for testifying against Trump: Conservative commentator
The news had barely dropped that National Security Council strategist and decorated war veteran Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman planned to testify to President Donald Trump’s improper demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, that GOP lawmakers and commentators began attacking his patriotism and allegiance to country.
On Tuesday, conservative CNN commentator S. E. Cupp sharply criticized Trump’s defenders, suggesting facetiously that they would drag Jesus Christ through the mud if he was a witness in the impeachment investigation:
Jesus himself could testify against Trump, and they’d be like, “Yeah…but he’s probably just a deep state Obama hack.” And Trump would say “He was crucified. I like people who weren’t crucified.” https://t.co/FbivHRxvFO
