‪ Republicans would smear Jesus as a ‘deep state Obama hack’ for testifying against Trump: Conservative commentator

Published

1 min ago

on

The news had barely dropped that National Security Council strategist and decorated war veteran Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman planned to testify to President Donald Trump’s improper demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, that GOP lawmakers and commentators began attacking his patriotism and allegiance to country.

On Tuesday, conservative CNN commentator S. E. Cupp sharply criticized Trump’s defenders, suggesting facetiously that they would drag Jesus Christ through the mud if he was a witness in the impeachment investigation:

Trump administration Bible teacher agreed to talk at Nicaraguan ‘celebration of Marxist revolution’ in bizarre quid pro quo

Published

2 mins ago

on

October 29, 2019

By

Ralph Drollinger, the man who serves as the Bible study leader in President Donald Trump's White House, recently agreed to give a talk at a Marxist revolution celebration being held by Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega.

A New York Times profile reveals that Drollinger has been planning a trip to Nicaragua with the goal of getting Ortega "to sign off on a recommendation for the leader of a new Capitol Ministries Managua Bible study," which would make the country the 24th to have one a Drollinger-backed Bible study program in its capital city.

Liz Cheney — of all people — calls on Trump allies to stop smearing Purple Heart recipient

Published

7 mins ago

on

October 29, 2019

By

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) called out Fox News and President Donald Trump's allies for smearing an active-duty Army officer who's testifying in the impeachment inquiry.

The Wyoming Republican spoke out against the attacks on Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who earned a Purple Heart while serving in the Iraq War, because he came forward to give lawmakers an account of the July 25 phone call he heard while serving as the Ukraine expert on the National Security Council.

"Now I also want to address something that's been going on for the last several hours, and last night, which I think is also shameful, and that is questioning the patriotism and questioning the dedication to country of people like Mr. Vindman, Lt. Col. Vindman, who will be coming today, and others who have testified," Cheney said.

GOP fears 2020 wipeout in Senate and White House: ‘These incumbents have terrible job approvals’

Published

29 mins ago

on

October 29, 2019

By

Republicans are increasingly fearful of signs showing they may lose control of the U.S. Senate -- along with the White House.

Democrats won control of the House in last year's midterms, and GOP lawmakers in swing districts have been retiring instead of facing tough re-election campaigns, but their Senate majority suddenly seems vulnerable, as well, reported Axios.

Democrats have been raising more money and polling better than Republican incumbents in races throughout the country, and President Donald Trump is falling behind every major Democratic candidate nationally and in individual swing states.

