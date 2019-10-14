Quantcast
Amazon cuts contracts with delivery companies linked to deaths

Published

2 hours ago

on

More than 2,000 workers in eight states will lose their jobs after Amazon dropped three companies after reports by BuzzFeed News and ProPublica.

This article is co-published with BuzzFeed News.

Trump lies about whistleblower complaint to furiously insist impeachment is a ‘scam’

Published

10 mins ago

on

October 14, 2019

By

President Donald Trump falsely claimed the whistleblower complaint had been proven inaccurate as he angrily raged against the House impeachment inquiry.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said the whistleblower's testimony "may not be necessary" if other evidence backs up the allegations presented in the formal complaint.

"Our primary interest right now is making sure that that person is protected," Schiff told CBS' "Face The Nation." "Indeed, now there is more than one whistleblower, that they are protected, and given that we already have the call record, we don’t need the whistleblower, who wasn't on the call, to tell us what took place during the call. We have the best evidence of that."

Fusion GPS founders to publish book detailing Steele dossier: report

Published

17 mins ago

on

October 14, 2019

By

According to a report from the Associated Press, the founders of the political research firm that helped compile the Steele Dossier that became a major part of the investigation into Donald Trump's relationship with Russia will release a book about their report next month.

The reports states, "Random House announced Monday that 'Crimes in Progress: Inside the Steele Dossier and the Fusion GPS Investigation of Donald Trump' will be published Nov. 26. The book was co-written by Fusion GPS founders Glenn Simpson and Peter Fritsch."

‘People don’t want tend to up in jail’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe explains why Trump’s ‘evil deeds’ are about to be exposed

Published

20 mins ago

on

October 14, 2019

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough marveled that another attorney for President Donald Trump had fallen under criminal investigation.

Rudy Giuliani, the former U.S. Attorney and New York City mayor, is under investigation for his role in Trump's scheme to pressure Ukraine into assisting his re-election campaign after the arrest of two of his associates.

"Wait, another lawyer of Donald Trump's now being investigated?" the "Morning Joe" host said. "God, why is it that everybody around him ends up in jail? Is that a coincidence? Because it's unbelievable, seriously, and his lawyers end up in jail. His fixers end up in jail. Wow! At least he's got that U.S. ambassador behind him."

