Apple pulls Hong Kong app used by protesters after China warning
Apple on Thursday removed a Hong Kong map application used by pro-democracy protesters, saying it endangered police, after China warned the US tech giant to drop the app.
According to a statement published by the makers of HKmap.live, Apple said “your app has been used in ways that endanger law enforcement and residents in Hong Kong”.
The financial hub has been gripped by protests for four months, and there have been regular clashes between hardcore demonstrators and police.
Apple’s withdrawal of the application from its App Store follows an accusation from China’s state media that the app “obviously helps rioters”.
An opinion piece in the People’s Daily, the mouthpiece of the ruling Communist Party, said on Wednesday: “Nobody wants to drag Apple into the lingering unrest in Hong Kong. But people have reason to assume that Apple is mixing business with politics, and even illegal acts.
“Apple has to think about the consequences of its unwise and reckless decision.”
HKmap.live published the App Store Review’s statement on its Telegram channel, which has more than 70,000 subscribers.
“The app displays police locations and we have verified with the Hong Kong Cybersecurity and Technology Crime Bureau that the app has been used to target and ambush police, threaten public safety, and criminals have used it to victimise residents in areas where they know there is no law enforcement,” the statement said.
“This use of your app has resulted in serious harm to these citizens.”
The developer did not comment further.
‘Bad news on all fronts’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe says ‘breathtaking’ Fox News poll shows public ready to dump Trump
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough ridiculed President Donald Trump's efforts to fight impeachment -- which is quickly growing in public support.
A new Fox News poll shows a record-high 51 percent want Trump impeached and removed, while just 40 percent oppose impeachment, and two-thirds of Americans believe he acted inappropriately by asking foreign leaders for campaign help.
"Well, (these numbers) are breathtaking, actually, is what they are for anybody observing politics," the "Morning Joe" host began. "For Donald Trump, for people close to him in the White House, these are breathtaking numbers, they're staggering numbers."
California turns off power to millions to prevent wildfires
Rolling blackouts set to affect millions of Californians began Wednesday as a utility company started switching off power to an unprecedented number of households in the face of hot, windy weather that raises the risk of wildfires.
Pacific Gas & Electric, which announced the deliberate outage, is working to prevent a repeat of a catastrophe last November in which faulty power lines it owned were determined to have sparked California's deadliest wildfire in modern history.
California governor Gavin Newsom said the "frustration that Californians feel as they deal with the impacts of these power outages is warranted," but that safety was the main concern.
In Brooklyn catacombs, classical music rises among the dead
Deep in one of New York's most prestigious cemeteries, the eerie vibrations of a string concerto ricochet off catacomb walls, a seance of sorts invigorating the spirit of classical music.
Media reports regularly warn of the genre's impending doom, but Andrew Ousley, who founded the cheekily named "Death of Classical" series, says the obituaries are beyond premature.
"Classical music can be relevant, it can be impactful for people who are not already among the template," he told AFP at a rehearsal in Brooklyn's famed Green-Wood Cemetery for this week's concert series.