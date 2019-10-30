Quantcast
Connect with us

Bill Taylor wants to testify publicly after lighting Trump on fire with bombshell deposition

Published

26 mins ago

on

Acting Ukraine ambassador Bill Taylor signaled this week that he would be willing to testify in open hearings before House lawmakers conducting an impeachment inquiry.

In stunning behind-closed-doors testimony earlier this month, Taylor connected President Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani to a scheme to have Ukraine investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

ADVERTISEMENT

A source told CNN that Taylor is now willing to testify publicly.

Democrats have said that they expect public hearings to begin in November.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Bill Taylor wants to testify publicly after lighting Trump on fire with bombshell deposition

Published

24 mins ago

on

October 30, 2019

By

Acting Ukraine ambassador Bill Taylor signaled this week that he would be willing to testify in open hearings before House lawmakers conducting an impeachment inquiry.

In stunning behind-closed-doors testimony earlier this month, Taylor connected President Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani to a scheme to have Ukraine investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

A source told CNN that Taylor is now willing to testify publicly.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Vindman reveals how notorious Devin Nunes aide tricked the president over and over again on Ukraine

Published

50 mins ago

on

October 30, 2019

By

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was sidelined from debriefing President Donald Trump about Ukraine's future because an associate of Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) had already claimed the role of White House expert on the foreign ally, which he actually knew very little about.

Vindman testified before the House impeachment inquiry that longtime Nunes staffer Kashyap Patel had "misrepresented" himself to the president to become more deeply involved in Ukraine policy, two sources told Politico.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Childish insults and grudge-holding’: Don Jr.’s book torn to shreds in brutal early review

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 30, 2019

By

The Guardian has published a review of Donald Trump Jr.'s upcoming book called "Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence US" -- and it's safe to say that the eldest Trump son's first attempt at prose did not leave a favorable impression.

In particular, the Guardian review calls Trump Jr.'s book a collection of "partisan trolling, childish insults and grudge-holding" that reminds the reviewers of President Donald Trump himself.

Continue Reading
 
 