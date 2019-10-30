Bill Taylor wants to testify publicly after lighting Trump on fire with bombshell deposition

Acting Ukraine ambassador Bill Taylor signaled this week that he would be willing to testify in open hearings before House lawmakers conducting an impeachment inquiry.

In stunning behind-closed-doors testimony earlier this month, Taylor connected President Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani to a scheme to have Ukraine investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

A source told CNN that Taylor is now willing to testify publicly.

Democrats have said that they expect public hearings to begin in November.