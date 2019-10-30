‘Bombshells every day’: Morning Joe panel breaks down damning testimony from Lt Col Vindman
Panelists on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” explained the damning revelations in Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman’s testimony in the impeachment inquiry.
The National Security Council adviser told lawmakers the White House omitted references to Joe Biden and a natural gas company that hired the former vice president’s son from a summary of Trump’s phone call to the Ukrainian president.
“We keep getting bombshells in this case every day,” said host Joe Scarborough. “Yesterday was a big one, that actually they tried to sanitize the memorandum, so-called transcript.”
Former FBI special agent Clint Watts said witness after witness has revealed the concern within the White House about Trump’s call to Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky — which confirms the whistleblower’s account of staffers’ reactions.
“What’s remarkable is every day we find out about one more person that’s in the White House or inside the administration that knew what was going on in terms of this phone call or the fallout from the Ukraine policy confusion,” Watts said. “We find out that this lieutenant colonel, who’s going to be honest when he goes in the door, who has his entire career and reputation behind him, who is an expert on Ukraine and served in Moscow, did not see the phone call the way the transcript, which is really a summary says it was.”
“(What’s) more remarkable is you keep seeing key figures emerge in this,” Watts added. “John Bolton is a key figure that is in these meetings that saw some sort of problem in it. We have to wonder now, based on the news, was that part of the reason he left the White House? You look at (Gordon) Sondland and Rick Perry, they both show up in different contexts, and it doesn’t quite match other stories we’ve heard.”
Vindman’s testimony was incredibly damning, Watts said, because he was highly credible as an active-duty Army officer and because he tied together several strands in the narrative.
“I think yesterday’s testimony was quite devastating because you’ve got somebody of high integrity and high character who has a firsthand account, not just of the phone call but also meetings that put people in context of the situation from multiple different directions,” he said.
Breaking Banner
Enough fentanyl to ‘kill the entire population of Ohio many times over’ seized by officials in Dayton
On Wednesday, 4029 News reported that authorities in Ohio have seized a gigantic shipment of fentanyl in Dayton.
The shipment totaled 40 pounds of the drug — enough, said authorities, to "kill the entire population of Ohio, many times over." Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said that "the quantity of fentanyl in this case amounts to chemical warfare and a weapon of mass destruction."
Authorities also "seized 1500 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 500 grams of suspected heroin, three firearms, and over $30,000."
Breaking Banner
Trump’s war against CNN could blow up in his face in 2020: conservative political consultant
Ryan Girdusky, a Trump-backing conservative political consultant, is warning President Donald Trump to be careful what he wishes for when it comes to the fate of CNN.
In a column for The Week, Girdusky is arguing that the president was being shortsighted when he cheered on hedge-fund billionaire Paul Singer's company after it acquired a massive $3.2 billion stake in AT&T, whose subsidiary Warner Media owns CNN.
Given that Singer is a major conservative fundraiser, Trump clearly hopes that he'll put pressure on CNN to give the president more favorable coverage, or at the very least lay off a bunch of people at the network whom the president hates.
Breaking Banner
White House aides begin lawyering up — with basically no rules governing who they hire or how they’re paid
White House aides are staying off television and trying to focus on their policy portfolios to avoid getting caught up in the impeachment inquiry -- but they're also reaching out to lawyers in case they're called to testify.
About a dozen current and former administration officials have already testified to House impeachment investigators, and all of them have hired attorneys, although few guidelines currently exist for hiring or paying for their legal defense, reported Politico.