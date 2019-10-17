Bromance between ‘frantic’ Lindsey Graham and ‘annoyed’ Donald Trump collapses as the Kurds get slaughtered: CNN

The growing rift between Donald Trump and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was documented on CNN on Thursday morning with contributor Dana Bash explaining that a “frantic” Graham is now at loggerheads with an equally “annoyed” president.
Sharing a montage of clips showing Trump and Graham taking shots at each other over the Syria debacle that has resulted in one of Trump’s biggest defenders quickly flipping to being one of his harshest critics, Bash explained, “Listening to that, it’s hard to believe that Graham is one of Trump’s most loyal allies.”
ADVERTISEMENT
With Graham on record stating, “It’s not about me and him, it’s about the country,” Bash begged to differ.
“Yet it is about the two of them,” she remarked. “Being close to Trump helps Graham who is up for re-election in South Carolina where the president has so much support it’s called ‘Trumpistan’.”
“Trump treasures Graham as a golf buddy, navigator of the ways of Washington. But now we know that Graham’s influence, that tends to curb the president’s isolationist world-view, has limits,” she continued before sharing yet another clip of Trump bashing and misrepresenting the South Carolina lawmaker on the Middle East.
“That right there is the fundamental difference between the two of them that has not been bridged,” she said before adding, “Graham has been always been in candid in saying staying close to the president keeps him relevant, but keeping the president from making what even Graham calls ‘an impulsive decision’ we now see are two very different things.”
ADVERTISEMENT
Watch below:
ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
On Thursday, the Associated Press reported that Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) received $125,000 in emergency stabilization payments for his farms, as part of the bailout program authorized by President Donald Trump to help farmers avoid losses due to the trade war with China.
Justice, a Trump-loving business magnate who briefly switched to the Democratic Party to run for governor of West Virginia and switched back to the GOP after the election, hardly fits the profile of a struggling farmer. He is worth $1.5 billion, and owns over 50 businesses, including a network of coal mines and the Greenbriar luxury resort, a popular gathering place for Republican officials.
Veteran Newsweek reporter Kurt Eichenwald outlined in a thread that EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland delivered testimony to the House that was devastating for President Donald Trump whether Sondland wanted it to be or not.
"While wrapped in diplomatic-speak and hemming-and-hawing, the statement of Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to European Union, is devastating to Trump and Giuliani," Eichenwald said. "Given the surrounding evidence, either Giuliani has to say he lied to Sondland, or Trump has to be impeached it is important to dig through it, because, while quite clear on most dates, it takes jumping a bit around in the statement to figure out the date of the key event."
Gordon Sondland, the man whom President Donald Trump appointed to be his ambassador to the European Union, told congressional investigators on Thursday that he didn't understand that President Donald Trump might be holding up establishing direct contact with Ukraine's government unless the government agreed to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.
However, given that the president did ask him to run all Ukraine policy through attorney Rudy Giuliani, and given that Giuliani was already publicly boasting about trying to get Ukraine to probe Biden, Sondland's testimony raises the question of what he actually believed the president's intentions were in withholding aid to the country this past summer.