Brother of Giuliani henchman Fruman slapped with subpoena as investigation expands: report

Published

1 min ago

on

According to a report from the New York Daily News, the brother of one of Rudy Giuliani’s cronies — currently facing federal charges over campaign finance improprieties — was subpoenaed on Friday in a widening investigation into Donald Trump’s lawyer.

The Daily News reports, “The subpoena of Steven Fruman marks a significant escalation in the ongoing investigation into Igor Fruman and fellow Giuliani pal, Lev Parnas. Igor Fruman and Parnas played prominent roles in Giuliani’s Trump-endorsed effort to dig up dirt on Joe Biden and other Democrats in Ukraine before the 2020 election — a scandal that’s at the heart of the ongoing House impeachment inquiry.”

According to CNN, the second Fruman was visited by federal agents “at his New York home and served him with a subpoena at some point after his brother’s arrest at a Virginia airport on Oct. 9.”

The report goes on to add, “In addition to the Steven Fruman subpoena, investigators have reportedly carried out several property searches in recent weeks. In one instance, federal agents blew the door off a safe to get a hold of records, the sources said.”

