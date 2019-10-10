BUSTED: Rudy Giuliani’s two Ukraine fixers arrested for violating campaign finance laws

The two foreign-born men who have been helping Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden in Ukraine have been arrested for violating campaign finance laws.
The Wall Street Journal reports that Florida businessmen Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman were arrested on late Wednesday night and are expected to appear in court on Thursday.
The two men, who are believed to have been born in former Soviet republics, have been under investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan, the Journal reports. At this point there is no specific information about the charges the two men face.
Parnas and Fruman are key figures in the scandal surrounding President Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure the Ukrainian government to launch investigations against his political opponents. The two businessmen helped arrange meetings between Giuliani and Ukrainian prosecutor Yuri Lutsenko, who at one point claimed to have dirt on the Bidens.
Biden, with the support of multiple western governments, was part of an effort to get Ukraine to fire Lutsenko because he was not doing enough to investigate corruption in the country.
