Quantcast
Connect with us

BUSTED: Turkish official says Trump knew ‘precisely’ what Erdogan planned to do with Syria invasion

Published

9 mins ago

on

Gulnur Aybet, a senior adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has told CNN that President Donald Trump knew “precisely” what his government had planned with its invasion of northern Syria.

Per CNN’s Jim Sciutto, Aybet told reporter Christiane Amanpour that “President Trump and President Erdoğan have reached an understanding over precisely what this operation is,” referring to the Turkish military’s incursion into northern Syria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aybet then went on to say that Trump and Erdoğan are planning to meet next month to discuss further details of the operation, including what to do about captured Islamic State fighters that remain in northern Syria.

Trump on Wednesday tried to distance himself from the Turkish military operation and he released a statement saying that it was a “bad idea.” However, Aybet expressed bewilderment at this because “he knows what the scope of this operation is.”

The New York Times reports that Turkey on Wednesday began a military operation aimed at taking out a militia that the United States has backed in its fight against Islamic State. Other reports have claimed that civilians have started fleeing Ras al Ain and Tel Abyad, two border towns that are being targeted by Turkish airstrikes.

Multiple Republican officials, most notably top Trump defender Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), on Wednesday strongly condemned the president’s actions.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

BUSTED: Turkish official says Trump knew ‘precisely’ what Erdogan planned to do with Syria invasion

Published

9 mins ago

on

October 9, 2019

By

Gulnur Aybet, a senior adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an, has told CNN that President Donald Trump knew "precisely" what his government had planned with its invasion of northern Syria.

Per CNN's Jim Sciutto, Aybet told reporter Christiane Amanpour that "President Trump and President Erdo?an have reached an understanding over precisely what this operation is," referring to the Turkish military's incursion into northern Syria.

Aybet then went on to say that Trump and Erdo?an are planning to meet next month to discuss further details of the operation, including what to do about captured Islamic State fighters that remain in northern Syria.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ex-Trump aide suggests Turkey is blackmailing Trump: ‘He is doing this for himself’

Published

12 mins ago

on

October 9, 2019

By

Former White House press secretary Anthony Scaramucci on Wednesday suggested that President Donald Trump gave Turkey the green light to slaughter America's Turkish allies in Syria because the president is being blackmailed.

"If media reports are accurate and Turkey has entered northern Syria — a disaster is in the making," Sen. Lindsey Graham R-SC) tweeted Wednesday. "Pray for our Kurdish allies who have been shamelessly abandoned by the Trump administration. This move ensures the reemergence of ISIS."

Scaramucci suggested that Graham, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, should launch an investigation into what motivated Trump to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s 12,000 lies have earned 1,010 Pinocchios — yet he whines about Adam Schiff’s credibility

Published

49 mins ago

on

October 9, 2019

By

President Donald Trump has repeatedly complained about the credibility of House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA), yet has far greater credibility issues himself, The Washington Post fact-checker explained on Wednesday.

"Hasn’t Adam Schiff been fully discredited by now? Do we have to continue listening to his lies?" Trump tweeted Tuesday.

Glenn Kessler, the fact checker for The Post, put Trump's attacks in context.

"Adam Schiff earned 4 Pinocchios last week and Trump can't stop talking about it. The White House impeachment letter cited that fact check twice," Kessler noted.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image