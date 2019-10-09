‘Your agony is delicious’: Rick Wilson brutally shames Lindsey Graham after Trump’s betrayal of the Kurds

Anti-Trump conservative Rick Wilson on Wednesday delivered a scathing rebuke of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for continuing to enable President Donald Trump even after the president betrayed America’s Kurdish allies.

Earlier in the day, Graham angrily accused Trump of having “shamelessly abandoned” the Kurds after the Turkish military began launching military strikes against U.S.-backed militias in northern Syria. The Trump-backing senator also said that the president’s actions guaranteed the resurgence of ISIS.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wilson quickly pounced on Graham’s howls of anger and shamed him for ever believing that he could get the president to do his bidding by sucking up to him.

“Your agony is delicious,” Wilson wrote. “You see the threat but you lack the courage to call out the problem by his name. You have to break with him, and you have to take the pain, because that’s your punishment.”

Your agony is delicious. you see the threat but you lack the courage to call out the problem by his name. You have to break with him, and you have to take the pain, because that’s your punishment. https://t.co/rTAQry2aFC — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 9, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

The New York Times reports that Turkey on Wednesday began a military operation aimed at taking out a militia that the United States has backed in its fight against Islamic State. Other reports have claimed that civilians have started fleeing Ras al Ain and Tel Abyad, two border towns that are being targeted by Turkish airstrikes.