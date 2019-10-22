Corrupt Ukraine oligarch has enlisted Trump allies to help with defense

A Ukrainian oligarch fighting extradition to the U.S. has aligned his legal strategy to match President Donald Trump’s, and even hired two attorneys associated with the president and Rudy Giuliani.
Dmytro Firtash is wanted in the United States on bribery and related charges, and he hired pro-Trump attorneys Joseph DiGenova and Victoria Toensing to help paint his prosecution as part of a global conspiracy involving Joe Biden, reported the Wall Street Journal.
Firtash paid the couple $1 million as part of an effort to dig up dirt on Biden, and the attorneys also charged the oligarch for the services of Giuliani associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman — who were arrested this month on campaign finance laws.
The natural gas tycoon has aligned himself with Trump associates who are trying to push conspiracy theories involving Biden, Ukraine and the 2016 election that conflict with conclusions drawn by U.S. law enforcement agencies and intelligence services.
The president is facing an impeachment inquiry into his efforts with Giuliani to pressure Ukraine’s government into investigating alleged corruption by Biden and his son Hunter Biden.
Firtash remains in Vienna, despite a ruling in June by Austria’s Supreme Court that he should be extradited to face charges brought by the U.S. Justice Department.
