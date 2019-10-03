Quantcast
Connect with us

Congress releases 22-pages of text messages of top Trump officials discussing the Ukraine scandal

Published

56 mins ago

on

The chairs of three congressional committees investigating President Donald Trump released 22-pages of text message between senior administration officials discussing Ukraine.

The document was released by House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel (D-NY), House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) and House Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings.

Politico reporter and MSNBC contributor Natasha Bertrand flagged some key passages.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full document.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘The quid pro quo is clear as day in these texts’: Ambassador McFaul breaks down ‘extraordinary’ release

Published

3 mins ago

on

October 3, 2019

By

America's former ambassador to Russia said there was a clear quid pro quo in the 22-pages of text messages among Trump officials released by House Democrats on Thursday evening.

Michael McFaul was interviewed by MSNBC's Brian Williams on "The 11th Hour."

"We have a lot of information now that was just released about texts between Ambassador Volker, between our EU Ambassador," McFaul explained. "Goodness knows why he is involved in any of this, by the way."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Impeachment frenzy rattles Trump as the out-of-control president goes to war with the CIA

Published

31 mins ago

on

October 3, 2019

By

The long-impending constitutional crisis has arrived, courtesy of a CIA whistleblower. If his or her complaint was conceived as a covert political action operation, it could not have been more effective. The nine-page letter did what Robert Mueller’s 448-page opus did not: jump-start the impeachment process. The day after Trump acknowledged he spoke with the Ukrainian president about Joe Biden’s son Hunter, seven freshman Democrats, six of them with national security experience, came out for impeachment. Nancy Pelosi, an impeachment skeptic, relented and allowed impeachment proceedings to begin. “The facts changed the situation,” she said.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Congress releases 22-pages of text messages of top Trump officials discussing the Ukraine scandal

Published

56 mins ago

on

October 3, 2019

By

The chairs of three congressional committees investigating President Donald Trump released 22-pages of text message between senior administration officials discussing Ukraine.

The document was released by House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel (D-NY), House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) and House Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings.

Politico reporter and MSNBC contributor Natasha Bertrand flagged some key passages.

https://twitter.com/NatashaBertrand/status/1179950770847911936

https://twitter.com/NatashaBertrand/status/1179952504240521216

Volker, July 19: “Most important is for Zelensky to say that he will help investigation—and address any specific personnel issues—if there are any.” pic.twitter.com/zOkORyNKLR

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image