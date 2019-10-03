Congress releases 22-pages of text messages of top Trump officials discussing the Ukraine scandal
The chairs of three congressional committees investigating President Donald Trump released 22-pages of text message between senior administration officials discussing Ukraine.
The document was released by House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel (D-NY), House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) and House Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings.
Politico reporter and MSNBC contributor Natasha Bertrand flagged some key passages.
In which Volker informs Zelensky's aid that a Zelensky visit to Washington is predicated on convincing Trump that he'll "get to the bottom of what happened" in 2016.
— Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) October 4, 2019
Ambassador Taylor, Sept 1: "Are we now saying that security assistance and WH meeting are conditioned on investigations?"
— Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) October 4, 2019
Volker, July 19: "Most important is for Zelensky to say that he will help investigation—and address any specific personnel issues—if there are any."
— Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) October 4, 2019
Read the full document.
Needless to say, it sure doesn't seem from these texts like Volker was trying to talk anyone down from this.
— Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) October 4, 2019
After receiving a trove of important documents from the first of the state department witnesses, my fellow chairs and I highlight some of those deserving of the most attention and what is at stake.
Read them here:https://t.co/kirRyA2pF1
— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) October 4, 2019
