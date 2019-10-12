Defensive Mike Pompeo accuses reporter of working for Democrats after question about Ukraine texts

In an interview clip shared by CNN’s Frederika Whitfield, a tense and defensive Secretary of State Mike Pompeo refused multiple times to answer whether he was working with former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani during a trip to Warsaw, before accusing the reporter of working for the Democrats.

In the clip, courtesy of WSMV in Nashville, Pompeo gave very precise and terse answers to questions about his Warsaw trip, refusing to answer equally precise questions about his dealings with President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani who is now the subject of a federal criminal investigation.

With reporter Nancy Amons asking, “Text messages show that diplomats under your authority told the Ukranians that a good relationship with President Trump was only possible if they investigated his political opponent and theories about what happened in 2016. Were you aware that this was happening?” Pompeo pushed back.

‘You know, again, you’ve got your facts wrong,” he parried before adding, “Sounds like you’re working at least in part for the Democratic National Committee when you phrase that predicate of a question in that way. ”

“It’s unfortunate and it does a disservice to the employees and team at the United States Department of State,” he continued as he deflected. “The team was incredibly focused, wanted a good relationship with Ukraine.”

Watch below: