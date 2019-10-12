Defensive Mike Pompeo accuses reporter of working for Democrats after question about Ukraine texts

In an interview clip shared by CNN’s Frederika Whitfield, a tense and defensive Secretary of State Mike Pompeo refused multiple times to answer whether he was working with former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani during a trip to Warsaw, before accusing the reporter of working for the Democrats.
In the clip, courtesy of WSMV in Nashville, Pompeo gave very precise and terse answers to questions about his Warsaw trip, refusing to answer equally precise questions about his dealings with President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani who is now the subject of a federal criminal investigation.
With reporter Nancy Amons asking, “Text messages show that diplomats under your authority told the Ukranians that a good relationship with President Trump was only possible if they investigated his political opponent and theories about what happened in 2016. Were you aware that this was happening?” Pompeo pushed back.
‘You know, again, you’ve got your facts wrong,” he parried before adding, “Sounds like you’re working at least in part for the Democratic National Committee when you phrase that predicate of a question in that way. ”
“It’s unfortunate and it does a disservice to the employees and team at the United States Department of State,” he continued as he deflected. “The team was incredibly focused, wanted a good relationship with Ukraine.”
Watch below:
Vice President Mike Pence is "trying to save himself" in the impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump's administration illegally soliciting foreign assistance in the 2020 election, an MSNBC analyst explained on Saturday.
"I want to take a look at another character in this Ukraine controversy, and that being the vice president. NBC’s Vaughn Hillyard repeatedly pressed Pence on whether he knew about a link between the interest in investigating the Bidens and then that aid being held up for Ukraine," MSNBC anchor Alex Witt said.
The clip showed Pence repeatedly dodging the question.
As I pointed out last week, the most powerful intervention in US politics allowing foreign influence in US elections, which contributed to Trump’s victory in 2016, was the Supreme Court’s Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission (2010) decision. Like Michaelangelo’s God creating Adam with a pointing finger, SCOTUS created out of thin air a doctrine the corporations are persons. They added to this ridiculous conclusion their previous creatio ex nihilo, the terminally stupid argument that money is speech and so money in politics can’t be regulated. The result is that corporations can now donate on their own to Super-Pacs. Since corporations are often opaque as to ownership and since foreigners can be prominent on their boards, SCOTUS has allowed foreigners to donate to and influence US elections
