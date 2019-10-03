Quantcast
Connect with us

Democrats now probing Mike Pence and Rick Perry’s roles in Trump’s Ukraine scheme

Published

1 min ago

on

The top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee sent letters to Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Vice President Mike Pence questioning their roles in President Trump’s pressure campaign on the Ukrainian government, apparently in search of dirt on Joe Biden.

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., the committee’s ranking member, sent the letters after the whistleblower whose complaint triggered the House impeachment inquiry cited Pence and Perry’s actions as part of the broader effort to “pressure the Ukrainian leadership.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The whistleblower wrote that Trump “instructed” Pence to cancel a planned trip to Ukraine to attend new president Volodymyr Zelensky’s inauguration in May. Perry “led the delegation instead” and “made clear” to Ukrainian officials that Trump “did not want to meet” with Zelensky until he “saw how Zelensky ‘chose to act’ in office.”

Menendez cited the whistleblower report and Perry’s meetings with Zelensky, Ukraine’s prime minister, and the head of parliament in his letter to Perry.

“President Trump’s phone call and the allegations in the whistleblower complaint raise serious questions about the messages that were communicated on behalf of President Trump to the government of Ukraine,” Menendez wrote.

Menendez included a list of questions seeking information on who requested Perry to lead the Ukrainian delegation, as well as whether Trump or White House aides asked him to convey Trump’s “desire for assistance in investigating one of his political opponents.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Perry’s role figures into the House impeachment inquiry as well. House Democrats on Monday issued a subpoena seeking any communications the Energy Department may have had regarding Trump’s discussions with Zelensky, Politico reported.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., who sits on both the House Oversight and Judiciary committees, told the outlet that Perry will likely have to testify to Congress about his role.

“His Ukraine-related activities have drawn the interest of members and he almost certainly has relevant testimony to offer,” Raskin said. “He seems to have appeared and reappeared multiple times in the Ukrainian context, so he’s likely to have evidence that Congress would consider material.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Perry, one of the few Trump cabinet member who has avoided serious scandals so far, has visited Ukraine multiple times as energy secretary and helped craft a deal that increased U.S. coal exports to the country. He tweeted a photo of his most recent meeting with Zelensky last month.

Austin Rivers, head of the watchdog group American Oversight, told Politico that Democrats should bring Perry in for questioning.

“It’s possible there’s nothing here but it’s also possible that Rick Perry participated in, knowingly or unknowingly, a pressure campaign to have Ukraine investigate the president’s domestic political opponents,” he said. “If I were Rick Perry or anyone else in the administration, I’d be very careful about being honest right now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Menendez also sent a similar letter to Pence. Pence defended Trump’s move to block military aid to Ukraine days before the call to Zelensky, claiming it was held for review due to “issues of corruption,” The New York Times reported. After meeting with Zelensky in Poland on a trip Trump skipped, Pence told reporters that to invest more U.S. money in Ukraine, “the president wants to be assured that those resources are truly making their way to the kind of investments that will contribute to security and stability in Ukraine.”

Menendez questioned whether Pence was actually in Poland in order to pressure Zelensky to investigate Biden.

“You met with President Zelensky in Warsaw, Poland. When asked by a reporter on that trip whether you could ‘assure Ukraine that the hold-up of that money has absolutely nothing to do with efforts, including by Rudy Giuliani, to try to dig up dirt on the Biden family,’ you did not answer the question,” Menendez wrote. “As the summary of the call with President Zelensky demonstrates, President Trump requested a foreign government help investigate his domestic political opponent. While I hope that he was alone in making such an inappropriate request, your statements regarding your discussions with Ukraine officials raise questions whether you may have helped carry that message.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fox News legal analyst argues Trump has already admitted to ‘criminal behavior’ — and must be impeached

Published

15 mins ago

on

October 3, 2019

By

Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano strongly suggests President Donald Trump has committed an impeachable offense by withholding Ukraine military aid as leverage to seek campaign dirt on Joe Biden.

The conservative legal analyst and former New Jersey Superior Court judge lays out evidence in a new column posted on the Fox News website that Trump broke at least three laws as part of the scheme.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump really doesn’t need a coordinated anti-impeachment strategy: Fox News is on the case

Published

24 mins ago

on

October 3, 2019

By

If Politico's gossip pages are to be believed, Republican politicians are miffed with Donald Trump right now. Not because of all the crimes he has apparently committed — they've always been fine with that, since Trump was on that tip long before he ran for president — but because they feel the  cover-up is lacking the finesse one finds in your finer criminal conspiracies.

"GOP lawmakers and operatives are concerned at what appears to be a lack of urgency from the Trump administration in forming an organized, unified response engine to the Democratic impeachment threat," Tuesday morning's Politico Playbook informs us.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Republicans are retreating into a fantasyland as Trump’s corruption is laid bare

Published

26 mins ago

on

October 3, 2019

By

President Donald Trump’s impeachable conduct in the Ukraine scandal is an open and shut case. It is unacceptable for the president to pressure another foreign country, especially one dependent on American aid, to investigate a political opponent. It’s not his job, and it’s a clear conflict of interest. The abuse of power is plain.

Since Trump has admitted to doing exactly this when he told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden, and the White House has provided evidence of the act, there’s nothing more for investigations to establish except exactly how bad and extensive this scheme was.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image