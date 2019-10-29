Dems accuse GOP of trying to out whistleblower during ‘tense’ Vindman testimony: CNN

CNN’s Manu Raju is reporting that Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman congressional testimony grew “tense” on Tuesday after Democrats believed that Republican lawmakers were trying to get him to identify the intelligence community whistleblower who filed the initial complaint against President Donald Trump.

According to Raju’s sources, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) during the hearing “objected to a line of questioning from Republicans, which Democrats contended was an effort to out the whistleblower.” Raju also reported that Republicans “pushed back, arguing they were simply asking questions about who Vindman spoke with.”

ADVERTISEMENT

New – some tense moments at Vindman deposition. Schiff objected to a line of questioning from Republicans, which Democrats contended was an effort to out the whistleblower. GOP pushed back, arguing they were simply asking questions about who Vindman spoke with, per sources — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 29, 2019

In his opening statement, Vindman detailed how he was disturbed by the president’s now-infamous July 25th phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whom Trump pressured into launching an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Vindman’s testimony also seemingly contradicts the testimony of European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland, as he claims that Sondland had far more knowledge of the president’s intention to investigate Biden than what he had told Congress earlier this month.