‘Dumbest crooks ever’: Giuliani henchmen hilariously mocked for Fraud Guarantee and Mafia Rave business names

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Internet is marveling over the hilariously revealing names of businesses owned by Rudy Giuliani’s henchmen.

Giuliani associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman were arrested Wednesday evening as they seemed ready to flee the U.S. on one-way tickets to Frankfurt, where they were set to take connecting flights to Vienna — where President Donald Trump’s lawyer was planning to fly the following evening.

Parnas and Fruman, who had assisted in Giuliani’s efforts to get Ukraine to dig up campaign dirt on Joe Biden, are accused by federal prosecutors of conspiring to “circumvent the federal laws against foreign interference by engaging in a scheme to funnel foreign money to candidates for federal and State office.”

As details about the pair and their alleged corruption scheme pour out, social media users paused for a moment to appreciate the names Parnas and Fruman gave their businesses.

Parnas co-owns a Florida-based fraud protection company called Fraud Guarantee, while Fruman owns a Ukrainian beach club called Mafia Rave.

