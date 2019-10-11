‘Dumbest crooks ever’: Giuliani henchmen hilariously mocked for Fraud Guarantee and Mafia Rave business names

The Internet is marveling over the hilariously revealing names of businesses owned by Rudy Giuliani’s henchmen.

Giuliani associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman were arrested Wednesday evening as they seemed ready to flee the U.S. on one-way tickets to Frankfurt, where they were set to take connecting flights to Vienna — where President Donald Trump’s lawyer was planning to fly the following evening.

Parnas and Fruman, who had assisted in Giuliani’s efforts to get Ukraine to dig up campaign dirt on Joe Biden, are accused by federal prosecutors of conspiring to “circumvent the federal laws against foreign interference by engaging in a scheme to funnel foreign money to candidates for federal and State office.”

As details about the pair and their alleged corruption scheme pour out, social media users paused for a moment to appreciate the names Parnas and Fruman gave their businesses.

Parnas co-owns a Florida-based fraud protection company called Fraud Guarantee, while Fruman owns a Ukrainian beach club called Mafia Rave.

Are you not convinced by the totally legitimate and in no way criminal companies Fraud Guarantee and Mafia Rave? These are legitimate businesses, sir!!! — A Sands (@avengingmomgel) October 11, 2019

I don't know if #RudyGiuliani working for Ukrainian #LevParnas while engaged as acting POTUS TV attorney is illegal, unethical, against NY Bar rules, or a conflict of interest. But #FraudGuarantee and #MafiaRave are two damn fine band names.https://t.co/ELoOhatFkP — Confunctionist (@confunctionist) October 11, 2019

With real life companies having names like "Fraud Guarantee," and a beach club called "Mafia Rave," why do us writers even need to try to come up with creative names for fictional villain groups or entities? https://t.co/aupbeG479P — Netrunner Nafees (@Deep_Diver_0) October 11, 2019

“Mafia Rave” sounds the worst new Axe body spray scent. Instead it’s a Ukrainian beach club owned by the guys who did dirt for the occupant of the White House, as described by his former lawyer in comic sans font — R. Andrew Free (@ImmCivilRights) October 11, 2019

What's next? Performing in an a capella group called "Smooth Criminals"? Hosting a podcast titled "Con Men Confessions"? — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) October 11, 2019

Damn, next they’ll be giving bribes in sacks of cash with dollar signs on them. 💰 — Jayelle S. Pumpkins 🍑🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈💖💜💙 (@GreenEyedLilo) October 11, 2019

Wow. They may as well be related to these guys with that level of hubris….. pic.twitter.com/IhYhABZzue — Allen Caldwell (@Hiphopalumni76) October 11, 2019

I wonder what you wear to a Mafia Rave? Fur covered tommy gun with light up fedora? https://t.co/OlGcof1lQN — Jen Jay (@jenjaymoore) October 11, 2019

I found some early footage of Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman at his Odessa beach club, Mafia Rave #UkraineShakedown pic.twitter.com/d1lacZDfsX — John Sorensen (@johncsorensen) October 11, 2019

This is the club Giuliani’s two associates own in Ukraine. You have to just love the fact that Roody Colloody is going to wind up in jail over two wannabe gangsters who owned a club called Mafia Rave. Dumbest crooks ever. pic.twitter.com/F3q2R3FpKB — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) October 11, 2019

I hear Jr likes a good Mafia Rave too. pic.twitter.com/gFfSAJXlot — JT (@EP_Detroit) October 11, 2019