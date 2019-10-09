‘Dumbest Presidents in history’: War veteran turned Congressman blasts Trump for abandoning the Kurds
Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) joined the Marines after graduating from college and deployed to Iraq in the early days of the war. So, when it comes to President Donald Trump’s military strategy in Syria, Gallego knows a thing or two.
In an interview with SiriusXMProgress host Dean Obeidallah asked Gallego why he thought Trump would make such a dangerous move to endanger our allies on the ground.
“He’s really stupid,” Gallego said. “He’s one of the dumbest Presidents in the history of this country. And I don’t think he realized the impact of what he was doing when [Turkish President] Erdoğan got on the phone and tried to put pressure on him.”
Trump was on the phone with Erdoğan and the Turkish president was shouting at him. According to reports, Trump wanted to get off the phone, so he willingly agreed to whatever Erdoğan wanted. That involved a withdrawal of Syria, where the Kurdish people are on the ground fighting ISIS. Turkey hates the Kurds and is eager to start bombing the region.
In a conversation with a special forces soldier in the area, the Kurds have been the ones holding ISIS prisoners behind bars. Once Turkey starts its attack, the prisoners are likely going to be released or will escape.
“People think he’s playing three-dimensional chess–he’s not,” Gallego described. “That’s the most dangerous thing…. he’s not listening to his advisors. He’s more focused on him than the country.”
Listen to the interview below:
Marine & Iraq War vet @RepRubenGallego explains to @DeanObeidallah that Trump's capitulation to Turkey is reflective of his foreign policy-Haphazard and ignorant of reality.
LISTEN: pic.twitter.com/GwVaLBhIVz
— SiriusXM Progress (@SXMProgress) October 9, 2019
Seth Meyers: Trump is going to lose it when he finally reads the Constitution one day
"Late Night" host Seth Meyers couldn't help but laugh at President Donald Trump for not having any clue what was actually in the Constitution.
In a surprise move, Trump's lawyers sent a letter to Congress alleging that their impeachment inquiry was unconstitutional. It's a move that many legal scholars scoffed at and said no lawyer should put their name on such a letter, since impeachment is actually outlined in the Constitution.
Meyers went back to the 2016 campaign days when it was clear Trump had no idea what he was talking about regarding America's founding documents.
"It's all about the Constitution, of, of, and, so important," Trump said during the presidential debate. "The Constitution. The way it was meant to be."
‘They seem gleeful in their ignorance’: CNN’s Lemon panel tries to understand Republican lies on Ukraine scandal
CNN's Don Lemon and his Wednesday night panel were struck by the GOP resistance to hold a legitimate investigation into President Donald Trump's actions.
"He has invited foreign election interference; he has misused his power for personal political gain," Washington Post conservative columnist Max Boot said. "If any Democrat had done this, every single Republican would be calling not just for impeachment but for capital punishment, but they just have no principles when it comes to Trump. I'm prepared to be pleasantly surprised, and I would be if you see even a handful of Republican members in either chamber voting for impeachment. But I think the vast majority of Republicans are just utterly spineless in standing up for the rule of law. They're just going to give Trump whatever he wants."
Trump is freaking out so much about impeachment he’s calling Mitch McConnell 3 times a day
President Donald Trump and his team of White House advisers are starting to panic about whether Republicans will falter when it comes to impeachment.
According to CNN, Trump is freaking out so much has started calling Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) as much as three times a day.
Trump has claimed that he welcomes impeachment, but his Twitter account shows another story. With his tweets and retweets more than doubling since the inquiry was announced, Trump appears to be spiraling into a meltdown with each new revelation.