‘Dumbest Presidents in history’: War veteran turned Congressman blasts Trump for abandoning the Kurds

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) joined the Marines after graduating from college and deployed to Iraq in the early days of the war. So, when it comes to President Donald Trump’s military strategy in Syria, Gallego knows a thing or two.

In an interview with SiriusXMProgress host Dean Obeidallah asked Gallego why he thought Trump would make such a dangerous move to endanger our allies on the ground.

“He’s really stupid,” Gallego said. “He’s one of the dumbest Presidents in the history of this country. And I don’t think he realized the impact of what he was doing when [Turkish President] Erdoğan got on the phone and tried to put pressure on him.”

Trump was on the phone with Erdoğan and the Turkish president was shouting at him. According to reports, Trump wanted to get off the phone, so he willingly agreed to whatever Erdoğan wanted. That involved a withdrawal of Syria, where the Kurdish people are on the ground fighting ISIS. Turkey hates the Kurds and is eager to start bombing the region.

In a conversation with a special forces soldier in the area, the Kurds have been the ones holding ISIS prisoners behind bars. Once Turkey starts its attack, the prisoners are likely going to be released or will escape.

“People think he’s playing three-dimensional chess–he’s not,” Gallego described. “That’s the most dangerous thing…. he’s not listening to his advisors. He’s more focused on him than the country.”

Listen to the interview below:

"He's really stupid. He's one of the dumbest Presidents in the history of this country." Marine & Iraq War vet @RepRubenGallego explains to @DeanObeidallah that Trump's capitulation to Turkey is reflective of his foreign policy-Haphazard and ignorant of reality. LISTEN: pic.twitter.com/GwVaLBhIVz — SiriusXM Progress (@SXMProgress) October 9, 2019