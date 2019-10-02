Eric Trump says if the stock market craters it will be because Democrats ‘shouldn’t have pushed impeachment’
Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump were all on Fox News Wednesday after a disastrous day of public relations at the hands of the president of the United States.
While President Donald Trump has been bragging about his “stock market” and the gains he’s been able to make since being in office, if the market tanks, it’s the fault of someone else.
The younger Trump made the same argument to Laura Ingraham on Fox News after perpetuating the conspiracy theory about Joe Biden’s son.
“But if the market starts cratering, who gets the blame on this?” asked Ingraham.
“They shouldn’t be pushing an impeachment narrative. They really shouldn’t. They should be going out and helping our country and they have the power to do that,” said Eric Trump.
While Trump would like for Americans to believe Democrats have not done anything since taking over Congress, they’ve actually passed more than 50 bills, in 2019, which is twice as many as Republicans passed in 2018.
CNN
CNN’s Chris Cuomo perfectly explains why Trump refused to answer Ukraine question at press conference
CNN hosts Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon had a fascinating exchange at the 10 p.m. handoff. The two colleagues and friends typically joke around, but Wednesday that launched into a conversation about the troubling way the president behaved during the press conference with the president of Finland.
"So, this is what the president needs right now," Lemon began. No one spoke and Cuomo looked around.
"The sound of silence?" Cuomo asked.
"Yes!" Lemon exclaimed. "To just sit in a room and just be quiet."
"He's running in circles," Lemon continued. "Let's put it this way: he's mind is running, and running, and running and going. He's spinning and spinning and spinning and spinning, and he doesn't know what to do. And, I think, if he just sat and used his quiet for just a couple moments every day, he might have some sort of epiphany or at least some sort of clarity about what he should do and where he should go from here because I don't think he realizes the gravity of what he is facing. And he keeps spinning himself in, digging himself in deeper and deeper and deeper."
‘Rudy is admitting to manufacturing White House’ documents: columnist explains Giuliani may be admitting to another crime
Rudy Giuliani may have admitted to yet another crime. According to Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin, the packet of documents the former New York City mayor crafted and handed over to the State Department falsified that they were official White House documents.
"Rudy admits to CNN he passed the packet of Ukraine conspiracy theories and attacks on a U.S. ambassador to Pompeo," Rogin tweeted Wednesday.
Watch Rachel Maddow’s bombshell report on why Mike Pence is in even more jeopardy than Trump
The host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" on Tuesday provided an in-depth analysis of why Vice President Mike Pence may have even more exposure in than impeachment inquiry than President Donald Trump.
The host recounted Trump's admission that he sought foreign election assistance from Ukraine in an attempt to take down presidential candidate Joe Biden.
"When Trump finally got on the call with the president of Ukraine in late July, we now know -- from the White House notes of that call that they released -- that President Trump heard the specific request from President Zelenskiy for military assistance for his country. Trump responded immediately by saying 'I would like you to do us a favor though.' He then immediately asked the president of Ukraine to, among other things, take law enforcement action involving his potential 2020 political rival Joe Biden," Maddow reported.