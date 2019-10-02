Eric Trump says if the stock market craters it will be because Democrats ‘shouldn’t have pushed impeachment’

Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump were all on Fox News Wednesday after a disastrous day of public relations at the hands of the president of the United States.

While President Donald Trump has been bragging about his “stock market” and the gains he’s been able to make since being in office, if the market tanks, it’s the fault of someone else.

The younger Trump made the same argument to Laura Ingraham on Fox News after perpetuating the conspiracy theory about Joe Biden’s son.

“But if the market starts cratering, who gets the blame on this?” asked Ingraham.

“They shouldn’t be pushing an impeachment narrative. They really shouldn’t. They should be going out and helping our country and they have the power to do that,” said Eric Trump.

While Trump would like for Americans to believe Democrats have not done anything since taking over Congress, they’ve actually passed more than 50 bills, in 2019, which is twice as many as Republicans passed in 2018.

