‘Erratic president’: Former Ukraine envoy expected to reveal his struggles managing Trump

Former U.S. special representative to Ukraine Kurt Volker is scheduled to testify before Congress on Thursday, and Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin told CNN on Wednesday that it will likely be a damaging ordeal for President Donald Trump.

During an interview with CNN’s Poppy Harlow, Rogin said sources close to Volker have indicated that he will deliver testimony that will undercut attempts by the Trump White House to spin away the severity of the president’s efforts to get Ukraine to launch an investigation into his political opponents.

“Basically, the ambassador is going to testify he was trying to manage an erratic president and a rogue president’s personal attorney who were mucking around in Ukrainian politics,” Rogin explained. “And he, as the special envoy for Ukraine, knew this was a problem that the Ukrainian government had to deal with, and he was trying to fix it.”

Rogin went on to explain that Volker believes that he was doing his best to help Ukraine by helping to set up meetings between Trump officials and representatives for Ukrainian President Volodymyyr Zelensky, but that it quickly became clear that the president and attorney Rudy Giuliani had ulterior motives.

“The problem is, of course, that it’s not clear that Rudy or Trump was interested in doing that,” he said. “They seemed to be, according to the whistleblower complaint and all the reporting, be more interested in pushing their own agenda and the president’s political interests. And this is something Ambassador Volker had to deal with.”

