‘Erratic president’: Former Ukraine envoy expected to reveal his struggles managing Trump
Former U.S. special representative to Ukraine Kurt Volker is scheduled to testify before Congress on Thursday, and Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin told CNN on Wednesday that it will likely be a damaging ordeal for President Donald Trump.
During an interview with CNN’s Poppy Harlow, Rogin said sources close to Volker have indicated that he will deliver testimony that will undercut attempts by the Trump White House to spin away the severity of the president’s efforts to get Ukraine to launch an investigation into his political opponents.
“Basically, the ambassador is going to testify he was trying to manage an erratic president and a rogue president’s personal attorney who were mucking around in Ukrainian politics,” Rogin explained. “And he, as the special envoy for Ukraine, knew this was a problem that the Ukrainian government had to deal with, and he was trying to fix it.”
Rogin went on to explain that Volker believes that he was doing his best to help Ukraine by helping to set up meetings between Trump officials and representatives for Ukrainian President Volodymyyr Zelensky, but that it quickly became clear that the president and attorney Rudy Giuliani had ulterior motives.
“The problem is, of course, that it’s not clear that Rudy or Trump was interested in doing that,” he said. “They seemed to be, according to the whistleblower complaint and all the reporting, be more interested in pushing their own agenda and the president’s political interests. And this is something Ambassador Volker had to deal with.”
Mysterious library patron keeps hiding books critical of Trump — but the effort is backfiring
At the Coeur d'Alene Library in Idaho, the staff is trying to figure out who is taking books and hiding them in different parts of the library. As WTHR13 points out, the targeted books all have the same theme -- they're critical of President Trump.
Library Director Bette Ammon says her staff has spent valuable time trying to track down the books and return them to their rightful places.
“We’ve found [the books] at the end of the fiction section, hidden behind the ‘W’s’ in a real secret place,” Ammon said, adding that one of the books was found stashed below a dictionary shelf. Some of the books that were targeted were "Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump," by Rick Reilly. Also nabbed and hidden was Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House."
Rudy Giuliani’s business dealings in Ukraine now under investigation by Congress
House investigators are seeking records detailing Rudy Giuliani's business dealings in Ukraine dating back at least a decade.
President Donald Trump's personal attorney says he has been working for free seeking information from Ukrainian government officials to benefit his client, but House Democrats are expanding their investigation of those efforts to examine Giuliani's personal dealings there, reported the Washington Post.
Putin says ‘nothing compromising’ in Trump call to Ukraine leader
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday defended Donald Trump over accusations the US leader pressured Kiev to dig up dirt on a rival, saying there was "nothing compromising" in transcripts of the call.
"I see nothing compromising in the conversation between Trump and (Ukrainian leader Volodymyr) Zelensky," Putin said of the phone call that has sparked an impeachment probe in the US.
"President Trump turned to a colleague with a request to investigate possible corruption relating to members of the former administration," the Russian leader said at an energy forum in Moscow.