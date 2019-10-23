Ex-acting AG Matt Whitaker blasted as ‘an embarrassment’: Ex-prosecutor says ‘the guy’s an idiot’

Former federal prosecutor Cynthia Alksne blasted for acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker during a Wednesday appearance on MSNBC.
Anchor Chris Matthews played a clip of Whitaker telling Fox News that abuse of power is not a crime. The statement was viewed as an acknowledgment that Trump had abused power.
“Abuse of power isn’t a crime?” Matthews asked.
“Tell that to Dick Nixon!” he shouted.
“When the president goes on the air and calls people human scum and they tell people they aren’t allowed to testify and there’s all this pressure for these people who are career civil servants not to testify and then you have this parade of the Brooks Brothers boys on there — a panty-raid as you say,” Alskne said.
“I better not say it again,” Matthews said
The former prosecutor said the pressure was “scary.”
“It’s a form of witness intimidation,” she noted.
Then she went off on the former acting attorney general.
“Can I just say anything about Matt Whittaker, has the guy ever even tried a case?” she asked.
“He’s an embarrassment to the justice system,” she explained.
“The guy’s an idiot. I don’t know what else to say,” Alksne said.
Watch:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.