Ex-acting AG Matt Whitaker blasted as ‘an embarrassment’: Ex-prosecutor says ‘the guy’s an idiot’

Former federal prosecutor Cynthia Alksne blasted for acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker during a Wednesday appearance on MSNBC.

Anchor Chris Matthews played a clip of Whitaker telling Fox News that abuse of power is not a crime. The statement was viewed as an acknowledgment that Trump had abused power.

“Abuse of power isn’t a crime?” Matthews asked.

“Tell that to Dick Nixon!” he shouted.

“When the president goes on the air and calls people human scum and they tell people they aren’t allowed to testify and there’s all this pressure for these people who are career civil servants not to testify and then you have this parade of the Brooks Brothers boys on there — a panty-raid as you say,” Alskne said.

“I better not say it again,” Matthews said

The former prosecutor said the pressure was “scary.”

“It’s a form of witness intimidation,” she noted.

Then she went off on the former acting attorney general.

“Can I just say anything about Matt Whittaker, has the guy ever even tried a case?” she asked.

“He’s an embarrassment to the justice system,” she explained.

“The guy’s an idiot. I don’t know what else to say,” Alksne said.

Watch: