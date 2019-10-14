Quantcast
Connect with us

Experts on middle-school bullies reveal secrets to beating Trump at his own game

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump is the most famous bully in the world, and some experts on middle-school bullies offered some advice to the Democratic candidates who might face him in next year’s election.

Bullying peaks for most people between the ages of 12 and 14, when children become more self-conscious, and middle schoolers tend to compensate for their insecurity by siding with classmates with a higher social status, reported The New Yorker.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Unfortunately, for young adolescents, one of the most concrete ways to show your power is to put other kids down,” said Jaana Juvonen, a developmental psychologist at UCLA. “To be mean, laugh at others. Typical Trump behaviors, I’m sorry to say.”

“What we’re seeing with Trump would happen in the very worst schools — the ones where things are totally out of control,” she added.

Barbara Coloroso — author of “The Bully, the Bullied, and the Bystander” — urged Democrats not to “get in the mud” with Trump by calling him names, like Sen. Ted Cruz and Sen. Marco Rubio tried to do in 2016, with disastrous results.

“That’s a huge mistake,” Coloroso said. “You can’t do that with a bully. He will be better at name-calling. Trump tries to draw people into his bullying so he can identify it as a conflict.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s why Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) should resist her instincts to confront Trump like a prosecutor, Coloroso said, but there are also risks for Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s brainier approach.

“It’s less about content and more about power,” Juvonen said. “We can’t worry about the intellectual arguments here, which is really sad. First and foremost, you have to shift the power dynamics.”

She suggested a self-deprecating approach, which defuses the bully’s insults and helps nerdier kids seem a little bit subversive.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Bullies have very vulnerable egos,” Juvonen said. “What gets them angry the most is when someone makes fun of them.”

Coloroso recommended that candidates call out Trump’s behavior, but not him personally, when he lobs some of his trademark cruel nicknames.

“You say, ‘That comment was bigoted, sexist’ — whatever,” she said. “Identify the behavior. Then say, ‘Those comments are beneath the office of the presidency.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

Phyllis Fagell — a school counselor, therapist and author — agreed that publicly calling out bad behavior can turn the tables on a bully.

“Let’s say there’s a group of kids on the playground, and one kid says something mean,” Fagell said. “I might tell the child who was targeted to calmly say, ‘That was mean’ or ‘That was rude.’ Then you turn around and walk away. The person who made the comment is left standing there, with everyone looking at them. It exerts a very subtle form of social pressure.”

Fagell also recommended adopting a powerful pose when facing off against Trump in a debate.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Make sure that your feet are planted firmly on the ground,” she said. “That you are taking up space, making eye contact. Staying calm and unflappable. If you show weakness, you’re more likely to get targeted.”

Coloroso said Pete Buttigieg seems to have the best instincts for taking on a bully, like when he called out Vice President Mike Pence’s anti-LGBT bigotry.

“He doesn’t diminish the other person, but he calls him on the behavior,” she said.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘I don’t want no hug’: Atatiana Jefferson’s father won’t forgive cop who killed daughter in her own home

Published

1 min ago

on

October 14, 2019

By

The father of a black woman gunned down by Texas police in her own home recognizes the sickening similarities between his family's tragedy and Botham Jean's family, but he is feeling less forgiving.

Atatiana Jefferson was shot to death while playing video games at home with her 8-year-old nephew when a neighbor called Fort Worth police for a welfare check after spotting her front door standing open, and her father is angry, reported KTVT-TV.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Journalist explains the horrifying ‘scale of the disaster Trump has wrought’ in the Middle East — and worldwide

Published

9 mins ago

on

October 14, 2019

By

On Monday, British journalist Edward Luce laid out the chilling likely consequences of President Donald Trump's abandonment of Kurdish allies in Syria — and how the decision threatens to destroy America's ability to steer world diplomacy:

Worth emphasising the scale of the disaster Trump has wrought in the week since his call with Erdogan. 1. Revived Isis. 2. Cemented Assad’s grip on Syria. 3. Handed Russia yet another geopolitical windfall. 4. Betrayed the Kurds. 5. Immeasurably harmed US power. Thread 1.

— Edward Luce (@EdwardGLuce) October 14, 2019

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ex-cult member imagines terrifying end game to Trump’s presidency: ‘He might take everyone with him — like Jim Jones’

Published

33 mins ago

on

October 14, 2019

By

President Donald Trump exhibits many signs of "malignant narcissism," according to some psychologists, and his personality profile fits with other notorious cult leaders.

Steven Hassan, a mental health counselor and an expert on mind control, described the alarming similarities he sees between the president and cult leaders like the one whose control he fell under himself as a young man, in a new column for The Daily Beast.

"I have seen that profile up close," Hassan wrote. "Over 40 years ago, while a junior in college, I was recruited into a destructive mind control cult, the Unification Church, popularly known as the Moonies after its leader, Sun Myung Moon."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image