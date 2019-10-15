Quantcast
Connect with us

Federal prosecutors charge Giuliani-tied Turkish bank with scheme to violate US sanctions on Iran

Published

1 min ago

on

On Tuesday, federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York announced charges against a Turkish bank for fraud, money laundering, and a scheme to circumvent U.S. sanctions on Iran.

“As alleged in today’s indictment, Halkbank’s systemic participation in the illicit movement of billions of dollars’ worth of Iranian oil revenue was designed and executed by senior bank officials,” said U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman. “The bank’s audacious conduct was supported and protected by high-ranking Turkish government officials, some of whom received millions of dollars in bribes to promote and protect the scheme. Halkbank will now have to answer for its conduct in an American court.”

ADVERTISEMENT

These charges come as new scrutiny falls on Reza Zarrab, the Turkish-Iranian gold trader who was convicted of bribery as part of the Halkbank scheme. Rudy Giuliani previously acted as counsel for Zarrab and, at his urging in 2017, President Donald Trump tried to get then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to relay to the Justice Department not to pursue the case. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has also leaned on both Trump and former President Barack Obama to drop the Halkbank investigation.

Halkbank also made news recently after Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told a prank caller pretending to represent the Turkish government that Trump was willing to help them with the investigation.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Lindsey Graham admits Rudy Giuliani and Mick Mulvaney are committing impeachable offenses

Published

42 mins ago

on

October 15, 2019

By

Two of President Donald Trump's closest advisors announced on Tuesday that they are refusing to comply with Congressional subpoenas.

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who is also the director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) will not meet a Tuesday deadline to turn over documents, CNN reported Tuesday.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani also announced on Tuesday that he was refusing to comply with congressional subpoenas.

https://twitter.com/RudyGiuliani/status/1184204275267854338

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Russian-backed mercenaries using videos of America’s hasty retreat in Syria as propaganda: Fox News

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 15, 2019

By

Russia is using videos of American soldiers fleeing Syria as propaganda, according to Fox News. As Turkey bombed the Kurdish people, American forces on the ground left the area, some even coming under Turkish artillery fire.

"We just learned the U.S. military had to use a show of force to disrupt Turkish backed forces who got too close to a base in northern Syria," Fox News reporter Jennifer Griffin said. "The U.S. military had to use Apache gunships and F-16s to deter the Turkish-backed forces. U.S. military is undergoing hasty withdrawal of nearly all of the 1,000, or so, U.S. troops to help stabilize northern Syria."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

People close to Giuliani are advising him to hire a criminal lawyer: CNN reporter

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 15, 2019

By

After two business associates of Rudy Giuliani were arrested, it was revealed federal investigators were looking into the finances of Giuliani to see the degree to which he was involved financially with Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman. Now, those close to Giuliani are urging him to hire a criminal attorney to handle possible charges.

"Rudy Giuliani is parting ways with the personal attorney representing him so far in matters related to the impeachment inquiry," tweeted CNN's Shimon Prokupecz. "Giuliani confirmed to CNN Tuesday that his current attorney, Jon Sale, is ending his representation of the former New York City mayor shortly."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image