Florida Republican Governor linked to arrested Giuliani henchmen Lev Parnas in video

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has been outed for associating with at least one of the Rudy Giuliani associates arrested last week.

According to a video posted by Reuters reporter Joey Roulette on Twitter, Ukrainian businessman Lev Parnas can be seen standing with DeSantis after his election night win last November.

“Ukrainian businessman Lev Parnas, one of two Giuliani associates arrested last week and charged for scheming to funnel foreign money into various US elections, is seen (on the left) in this Nov 6 2018 video I took at Governor Ron DeSantis’ election victory party in Orlando,” tweeted

Roulette.

Parnas can be seen wearing a white shirt with a black blazer over it, and a thick silver chain around his neck. The room was filled with supporters, staff, advisors and friends of DeSantis, so it’s unclear which group Parnas falls into.

You can watch the video below:

