Fox News fans cry bitter tears after legal analyst agrees Trump confessed to ‘criminal conduct’

Fox News fans wept and gnashed their teeth after the conservative network’s legal analyst Andrew Napolitano agreed President Donald Trump had admitted to “criminal conduct” — and must be impeached.

The conservative legal analyst and former New Jersey Superior Court judge lays out evidence in a new column posted on the Fox News website that Trump broke at least three laws as part of a scheme to pressure Ukraine into aiding his re-election campaign.

“The criminal behavior to which Trump has admitted is much more grave than anything alleged or unearthed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and much of what Mueller revealed was impeachable,” Napolitano wrote.

Napolitano’s conclusion set off furious lamentations among Fox News viewers.

Napolitano is a shill for the Demedia! He would say that! — mts5558 (@mts5558) October 3, 2019

I hate Fox news, but its all we got, boycott judge fake Napolitano pic.twitter.com/BeT5PPruzm — Tommy Boy (@TommyBo39803005) October 3, 2019

Judge Napolitano: Trump’s call with Ukraine president manifests criminal and impeachable behavior https://t.co/qQoEhw25ZI #FoxNews BITTER GRAPES HE didn't get job at White House! Trump won't hire him to shine his shoe. — Sissi David (@sissidavidwho) October 3, 2019

I don’t know what leads a man⁩ to say such NONSENSE, but I don’t believe a word @Judgenap says! SAD..!! Judge Andrew Napolitano: Trump’s call with Ukraine president manifests criminal and impeachable behaviorhttps://t.co/VhAfin0CDi — America With Trump (@Truth_0002) October 3, 2019

Fox News has turned on our president……boycott Napolitano!!! pic.twitter.com/33YEZpWOQT — Tommy Boy (@TommyBo39803005) October 3, 2019

I can't either, Napolitano @foxandfriends use to be very pro @POTUS now that he's not getting that SC job, he's a bitter old aging man who love the camera, he should know 3/4 of the viewers know he's a hack now & put no faith in what he spews. — marychristinekotalik (@marychristinek3) October 3, 2019

Napolitano can no loner hide his anger for being passed by as SCOTUS. — Joanne West (@JW4081) October 3, 2019

DITTO! Napolitano is nothing but an evil Trump hater communist who knows nothing & gets everything wrong! Fox only protects & hires damn communist bc thats what Fox is anymore w/Paul Ryan, Brazile, Juan, Shep Smith, Marie Harf most of the hosts r all Trump haters! @foxnews https://t.co/fXAOgGVVSm — Marilyn (@marilynarndt) October 3, 2019

Something is really wrong with the Judge!! — Dennis J Godoy (@pro303) October 3, 2019

This idiot is still mad our President didn’t give him a seat on the bench! Pathetic loser!!! — espino328 (@MiguelE85219953) October 3, 2019

