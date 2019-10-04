Giuliani complained ambassador was interfering in attempts to investigate Biden – so Trump ‘removed’ her

In May President Donald Trump had his Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, removed after his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, complained she had been blocking his attempts to have that embattled country investigate the president’s top political opponent, Joe Biden.

In a late afternoon bombshell The Wall Street Journal reports Giuliani freely admitted his role in having Ambassador Yovanovitch removed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In an interview, Mr. Giuliani told The Wall Street Journal that in the lead-up to Ms. Yovanovitch’s removal, he reminded the president of complaints percolating among Trump supporters that she had displayed an anti-Trump bias in private conversations. In Mr. Giuliani’s view, she also had been an obstacle to efforts to push Ukraine to investigate Mr. Biden and his son, Hunter,” The Journal reports. “State Department officials were told this spring that Ms. Yovanovitch’s removal was a priority for the president.”

Among Ambassador Yovanovitch’s missteps, the Journal reports “she was ‘very close’ to Mr. Biden.”

A now well-known whistleblower complaint referred to the removal of Ambassador Yovanovitch. The whistleblower also accused Trump of extorting Ukraine for dirt on Biden and his son, in exchange for the release of hundreds of millions of dollars in congressionally-approved military aid.

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.