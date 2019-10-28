Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP lawmakers are exhausted from having to defend Trump: ‘It feels like a horror movie’

Published

1 min ago

on

According to a report in the Washington Post, GOP lawmakers in both the House and the Senate have grown weary of having to provide a daily defense for Donald Trump’s actions which may have an impact on whether he is impeached or not.

As the Democratic-led House is proceeding with daily impeachment inquiry hearings — including a rare one over the weekend — Republicans are wondering when it will ever end.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report, “Republican senators are lost and adrift as the impeachment inquiry enters its second month, navigating the grave threat to President Trump largely in the dark, frustrated by the absence of a credible case to defend his conduct and anxious about the historic reckoning that likely awaits them.”

Summing it up, one anonymous GOP senator said, “It feels like a horror movie.”

“In hushed conversations over the past week, GOP senators lamented that the fast-expanding probe is fraying their party, which remains completely in Trump’s grip,” the report continued. “They voiced exasperation at the expectation that they defend the president against the troublesome picture that has been painted, with neither convincing arguments from the White House nor confidence that something worse won’t soon be discovered.”

According to Al Cardenas, former chairman of the American Conservative Union, for the moment, Republicans are standing by Trump but he senses it may not last much longer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They’ve decided that they’re going to take it all grudgingly — and privately, perhaps, in disgust — but they’re not going to give up the farm,” he admitted before adding, “It’s been piling on, piling on, piling on, and I see defense fatigue on behalf of the Republicans in the Congress.”

“There’s frustration. It feels to everyone like they’re just digging a hole and making it worse. It just never ends. . . . It’s a total [expletive] show,” added a GOP strategist who has been in contact with multiple Republican senators.

The report also notes that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has shared “concerns in private conversations with other senators” and was forced to hold a meeting explaining how impeachment could play out.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to William A. Galston, at the Brookings Institution, Republicans have brought their Trump woes on themselves.

“They normalized a president whose conduct they are now being asked to judge as so abnormal as to warrant his removal from office,” he explained. “To the extent that they quietly harbor conscientious objections to what the president is doing — or, even more spectacularly, how he’s doing it — they have to weigh the calling of conscience against political considerations. There’s a reason why ‘Profiles in Courage’ is a very short book. Courage is not the norm. It’s the exception.”

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 

 

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

25 horrifying photos of the California fires that Trump hasn’t said a word about

Published

5 hours ago

on

October 28, 2019

By

For days Californians up and down the coast have been facing horrific fires and extremely windy conditions that are making things even worse.

While President Donald Trump had time to golf over the weekend, he never commented on the state's people fleeing for their lives. Trump did, however, take a moment out of his busy golf schedule to attack the city of San Francisco for being in "horrible shape." Just a few miles northeast, Sonoma County was burning and a key area for the United States wine industry was going up in smoke.

https://twitter.com/WeatherNation/status/1188666951503110144

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Not one of your klan rallies’: Internet breaks into mockery after Trump is booed at World Series

Published

8 hours ago

on

October 27, 2019

By

President Donald Trump had a harsh reality check while attending Game 5 of the World Series Sunday night. While the president is used to being flooded with well-wishers and adoring fans, in a crowd that isn't controlled by his campaign or the White House, things can get hostile.

Such was the case when about one hour into the game, a booming voice at the ballpark announced Trump and the first lady. The crowd erupted into loud boos and chants of "lock him up!"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

World Series viewers eagerly await Trump being booed at Nationals stadium

Published

10 hours ago

on

October 27, 2019

By

Washington Nationals fans were eager to boo President Donald Trump as he entered the stadium for Game 5 of the World Series Sunday. While Trump brought a "big crew" of Republican officials with him, he said he was bringing wounded veterans with him. Some online noted it was probably a ploy to protect himself.

https://twitter.com/ejburg44/status/1188605465242025986

Bloomberg News reporter Jennifer Jacobs posted a photo of the president arriving to his box in section 119 at the stadium as well as photos of him arriving with other Republican officials.

https://twitter.com/JenniferJJacobs/status/1188605043714461696

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until October 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
HELP US COVER IMPEACHMENT!
close-link
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image