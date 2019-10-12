Quantcast
Connect with us

HBO’s Maher lays waste to ‘Trump errand-boy’ Giuliani getting busted with his Ukrainian lunch pals

Published

2 hours ago

on

During his opening segment on HBO, Bill Maher ridiculed former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani for his involvement with two characters that the Real Time host compared to the two incompetent thugs in the film “Home Alone.”

Calling Trump’s lawyer an “errand-boy,” Maher noted that Giuliani was going all around the world looking for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, calling the attorney “Dora the Conspiracy Explorer.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“That is the story that won’t go away, ” Maher exclaimed. ” I know Trump wants it to go away. Trump was using Giuliani to investigate Joe Biden. And by the way, what a perfect story for the Halloween season: a pumpkin using a vampire to investigate a mummy.”

Watch below via HBO:

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump instructed the White House counsel to level personal attacks on Schiff in letter rejecting impeachment probe: report

Published

13 mins ago

on

October 12, 2019

By

President Donald Trump has made no secret of despising Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the former prosecutor and chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and a key leader congressional oversight who is now overseeing the impeachment investigation. Trump has lobbed a number of schoolyard nicknames at the congressman, including "Little Adam Schitt," "Little Pencil-Neck Adam Schiff," and "Shifty Schiff."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White House aides frantic to dump Giuliani before he further damages Trump: ‘It’s so messed up’

Published

44 mins ago

on

October 12, 2019

By

According to a report from Politico, aides to Donald Trump want Rudy Giulini to just go away as his legal problems swamp him and he continues to damage his own case by going on TV and melting down.

Summing up the former New York mayors relationship with the president, one Trump adviser stated, "Rudy right now needs to focus on himself and not Ukraine.”

"For weeks, prominent Republican advisers have been privately imploring President Donald Trump to sideline Rudy Giuliani after a barrage of inconsistent, combative and occasionally cringe-inducing media interviews, according to three people familiar with the conversations," Politico reports, adding. "The constant sniping from staff could ultimately force Trump to dump his long-valued fixer, as he has done with former personal lawyer Michael Cohen and countless other ousted officials, like ex-Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former chief strategist Steve Bannon."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

We’re going to impeach Trump’s sorry butt — thanks to a few brave Americans

Published

58 mins ago

on

October 12, 2019

By

You’ve heard the conventional wisdom from the pundits on TV, that Trump is finally going to be impeached because this time it’s easy to understand the crimes he’s accused of. That’s true as far as it goes, but the real reason we’re going to impeach his sorry ass is because a couple of people stood up and said, “That’s enough.”

This is what it takes, finally, to catch a crook like Trump: a few of our fellow citizens acting with courage, in the national interest. It never happened during the Russia investigation. Mueller had to drag evidence out of people scrap by scrap by arresting them on lesser crimes like lying to the FBI and then flipping them. That’s why he could never get Trump for collaborating with the Russian government to steal the election of 2016. Because while there were no doubt witnesses, there were no whistleblowers.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image