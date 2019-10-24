Here’s the exact law that may end Trump’s presidency

Defenders of President Donald Trump have repeatedly claimed that the president can’t be impeached because he didn’t break any laws, despite the fact that Congress does not need to prove explicitly illegal activity to formally impeach a president.
All the same, one official who served in the George W. Bush administration believes that the president very possibly did break federal laws against bribery with his attempt to shake down Ukraine to investigate his political rivals.
Philip Zelikow, a history professor at the University of Virginia, has written an article on Lawfare outlining exactly why the president is in both political and legal jeopardy.
Specifically, Zelikow cites 18 U.S.C. § 201(b), which states that any public official who “corruptly demands, seeks, receives, accepts, or agrees to receive or accept anything of value personally or for any other person or entity, in return for… being influenced in the performance of any official act” is breaking the law.
Zelikow goes on to break down all the ways that Trump’s actions in the Ukraine affair seem to fit the bill for breaking this law. Among other things, he shows how Ukraine publicly announcing that it was investigating former Vice President Joe Biden undoubtedly counts as a thing of value to the president.
“There is no doubt that these demands were things of great value to Trump,” he writes. “Federal bribery law does not require that the value be in money. As the Department of Justice Criminal Resource Manual points out, such things include ‘intangible as well as tangible things’ and ‘have been broadly construed to focus on the worth attached to the bribe by the defendant, rather than its commercial value.'”
Read the entire analysis here.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.