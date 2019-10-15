‘He’s cooked’: Sam Donaldson warns Trump the Senate may vote to convict him after impeachment trial

Veteran newsman Sam Donaldson on Monday evening told CNN viewers not to assume that Senate Republicans would refuse to remove President Donald Trump from office during an impeachment vote.
“Breaking news,” CNN Don Lemon alerted. “A CNN source saying that the effort to pressure Ukraine for political help alarmed John Bolton so much that the told an aide to alert White House lawyers that Giuliani was a hand grenade who will blow everyone up. And a source familiar with Fiona Hill’s testimony says the former Russia adviser told lawmakers she was she saw wrongdoing in the Ukraine policy and reported it.”
“What do you think of the New York Times” reporting?” Lemon asked the former ABC News White House correspondent.
“It’s a bombshell,” Donaldson replied. “Poor Donald Trump has the version of the Chinese water torture — Drop, drop, drop and a final drop breaks his skull. We’re watching this develop, it’s amazing.”
“It’s just amazing. I believe that this conventional wisdom we thought was right, the House would impeach but the Senate would never convict with all those Republicans there — it may be wrong. The Senate can convict if this keeps going,” Donaldson said.
“If people out in the country begin it think that’s not right, that’s wrong, he’s cooked,” he added.
Watch:
