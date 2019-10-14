Rudy Giuliani admits ‘Fraud Guarantee’ paid him $500,000 to work for indicted associate

Rudy Giuliani admitted being paid a half a million dollars by an associate currently being held in federal custody, Reuters reported Monday.
“President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, was paid $500,000 for work he did for a company co-founded by the Ukrainian-American businessman arrested last week on campaign finance charges, Giuliani told Reuters on Monday. The businessman, Lev Parnas, is a close associate of Giuliani and was involved in his effort to investigate Trump’s political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, who is a leading contender for the 2020 Democratic Party nomination,” Reuters reported.
“Giuliani said Parnas’ company, Boca Raton-based Fraud Guarantee, whose website says it aims to help clients ‘reduce and mitigate fraud’, engaged Giuliani Partners, a management and security consulting firm, around August 2018,” Reuters reported. “The New York Times reported last week that Parnas had told associates he paid Giuliani hundreds of thousands of dollars for what Giuliani said was business and legal advice. Giuliani said for the first time on Monday that the total amount was $500,000.”
Giuliani said the half a million dollars came in two payments.
Despite the allegations in the indictment against Parnas, Giuliani claims the money originally came from “a domestic source” — though he refused to identify the source.
“I know beyond any doubt the source of the money is not any questionable source,” Giuliani told Reuters. “The money did not come from foreigners. I can rule that out 100%.”
Read the full report.
