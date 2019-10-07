‘Hitler’s mustache-waxer’: Louisiana Democrat nails Rudy Giuiliani’s place in history

A Democratic congressional candidate harshly — and hilariously — condemned Rudy Giuliani for his service to President Donald Trump.

The president’s personal attorney lobbed an attack on Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, for his role in the impeachment inquiry into Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden.

“Schiff is a serial liar involved in a conspiracy to remove our lawfully elected President by lies and false charges,” Giuliani tweeted. “Only a deranged media protects him because they will allow Schiffs to trample our constitution just to get @realDonaldTrump.”

Rob Anderson, who ran unsuccessfully for Louisiana’s 3rd congressional district seat last year and plans to run again next year, was among the Twitter users who smacked Giuliani back.

“You’re a rogue sentient Gummy Bear, Mr. Giuliani,” Anderson tweeted. “I think the history books will place you somewhere ahead of Pol Pot and behind Hitler’s mustache-waxer, in the rankings.”

