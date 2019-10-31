House formally votes to go forward with Trump impeachment hearings over GOP objections

The Democratic-controlled House on Thursday voted along party-lines to formalize the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

The House of Representatives voted 232-196 to move the impeachment inquiry into the public eye.

Prior to the vote, Republicans were already calling the impeachment hearing and vote a “sham.” They argued against it vociferously.

As for what happens next, the New York Times reports that the proposed resolution, “would authorize the House Intelligence Committee — the panel that has been leading the investigation and conducting private depositions — to convene public hearings and produce a report that will guide the Judiciary Committee as it considers whether to draft articles of impeachment against President Trump.”

Additionally, “The measure would also give the president rights in the Judiciary Committee, allowing his lawyers to participate in hearings and giving Republicans the chance to request subpoenas for witnesses and documents.”