House formally votes to go forward with Trump impeachment hearings over GOP objections
The Democratic-controlled House on Thursday voted along party-lines to formalize the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.
The House of Representatives voted 232-196 to move the impeachment inquiry into the public eye.
Prior to the vote, Republicans were already calling the impeachment hearing and vote a “sham.” They argued against it vociferously.
As for what happens next, the New York Times reports that the proposed resolution, “would authorize the House Intelligence Committee — the panel that has been leading the investigation and conducting private depositions — to convene public hearings and produce a report that will guide the Judiciary Committee as it considers whether to draft articles of impeachment against President Trump.”
Additionally, “The measure would also give the president rights in the Judiciary Committee, allowing his lawyers to participate in hearings and giving Republicans the chance to request subpoenas for witnesses and documents.”
2020 Election
House formally votes to go forward with Trump impeachment hearings over GOP objections
The Democratic-controlled House on Thursday voted along party-lines to formalize the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.
The House of Representatives voted 232-196 to move the impeachment inquiry into the public eye.
Prior to the vote, Republicans were already calling the impeachment hearing and vote a "sham." They argued against it vociferously.
As for what happens next, the New York Times reports that the proposed resolution, "would authorize the House Intelligence Committee — the panel that has been leading the investigation and conducting private depositions — to convene public hearings and produce a report that will guide the Judiciary Committee as it considers whether to draft articles of impeachment against President Trump."
2020 Election
Trump is straight-up bribing GOP senators to back him against impeachment: report
According to a report from Politico, President Donald Trump is attempting to regain the full support of GOP lawmakers facing tough re-election prospects in 2020 by showering them with cash in the hopes of keeping them on his side with an impeachment vote likely.
As the House prepares to take a historic vote on Thursday authorizing the impeachment inquiry to go forward, the White House is actively engaging in fundraising with a plan to distribute money raised to GOP senators who are wavering on the support for the embattled president.
2020 Election
‘Combustible and unpredictable’: Trump’s 2020 reelection fight set to be most perilous in decades
Elections are often described as a horse race but when Donald Trump seeks his second term in 12 months, it's going to look more like a monster car demolition derby.
One of the most divisive presidents in US history, fighting impeachment in a Congress paralyzed by partisanship, will go before an electorate split down the middle on November 3, 2020.
Democrats remain a long way from choosing Trump's opponent. The field of record size and diversity includes two African Americans, half a dozen women, an openly gay man and two top candidates seeking to move the United States dramatically to the left.