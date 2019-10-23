‘Human scum!’ Trump issues threat against Romney and other moderate Republicans as impeachment talk grows louder

President Donald Trump issued a threat against wobbly Republican senators as impeachment heats up.

GOP Whip John Thune (R-SD), the second-ranking Senate Republican, admitted Wednesday that former Ukraine ambassador Bill Taylor’s testimony was “not a pretty picture,” and the president sent out a warning to him and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) not long after.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Never Trumper Republicans, though on respirators with not many left, are in certain ways worse and more dangerous for our Country than the Do Nothing Democrats,” Trump tweeted, and then pinned to the top of his Twitter feed. “Watch out for them, they are human scum!”

The Never Trumper Republicans, though on respirators with not many left, are in certain ways worse and more dangerous for our Country than the Do Nothing Democrats. Watch out for them, they are human scum! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2019