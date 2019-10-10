‘I have pictures with everybody’: Trump denies the photograph of him with arrested Giuliani associates is damning
On Thursday, faced with extra scrutiny after a photograph emerged of President Donald Trump with two associates of Rudy Giuliani who were just arrested for Ukraine-related campaign finance violations, the president attempted to brush the whole thing off as not a big deal in conversation with reporters on the White House lawn.
“I don’t know those gentlemen,” said Trump.
“You were in pictures with them!” said a reporter.
“That was possible I have a picture with them, because I have a picture with everybody. I have a picture with everybody here,” said Trump. “But somebody said there may be a picture or something at a fund-raiser or somewhere. So — but I have pictures with everybody. I have — I don’t know if there’s anybody I don’t have pictures with. I don’t know them. I don’t know about them. I don’t know what they do. But I don’t know. Maybe they were clients of Rudy. You would have to ask Rudy. I just don’t know.”
Watch below:
