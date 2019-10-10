‘I smell a wiretap’: Ex-FBI official suspects the Feds have tapes of Rudy Giuliani

The details included in the indictments of Rudy Giuliani associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman have led one former top FBI official to conclude there was a wiretap.

Former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Frank Figliuzi was interviewed Thursday by MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace.

“Today two associates of Rudy Giuliani — the president’s Shadow Secretary of State when it comes to U.S./Ukrainian relations — were indicted,” Wallace reported.

The anchor read from The Wall Street Journal story on the arrests.

“The men were charged with four counts, including conspiracy, falsification of records and lying to the Federal Election Commission about their political donations, according to the indictment,” The Journal reported.

“They’re already being compared to Nixon’s plumbers. They were arrested last night at Dulles airport trying to leave the U.S. with one-way plane tickets and no known plans to return,” Wallace noted. “Federal prosecutors spoke out this afternoon about the investigation and left the distinct impression that it could be sprawling and ongoing.”

“Well, when the U.S. Attorney himself says the investigation is continuing, the investigation is continuing,” Figliuzzi explained.

“When the indictment itself says that this conspiracy involved others known and unknown, there are others that are being investigated and likely may be charged,” he continued.

“And I would warn all of these people — including Rudy Giuliani — that when I read this indictment and the level of detail and specificity, I smell not only human informants, but I also smell a wiretap or some form of electronic surveillance,” Figliuzzi explained.

“There’s a congressman named here, reportedly Pete Sessions (R-TX). He and Rudy both should be deeply concerned this afternoon,” he added.

Watch: