Quantcast
Connect with us

‘I smell a wiretap’: Ex-FBI official suspects the Feds have tapes of Rudy Giuliani

Published

6 mins ago

on

The details included in the indictments of Rudy Giuliani associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman have led one former top FBI official to conclude there was a wiretap.

Former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Frank Figliuzi was interviewed Thursday by MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace.

“Today two associates of Rudy Giuliani — the president’s Shadow Secretary of State when it comes to U.S./Ukrainian relations — were indicted,” Wallace reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The anchor read from The Wall Street Journal story on the arrests.

“The men were charged with four counts, including conspiracy, falsification of records and lying to the Federal Election Commission about their political donations, according to the indictment,” The Journal reported.

“They’re already being compared to Nixon’s plumbers. They were arrested last night at Dulles airport trying to leave the U.S. with one-way plane tickets and no known plans to return,” Wallace noted. “Federal prosecutors spoke out this afternoon about the investigation and left the distinct impression that it could be sprawling and ongoing.”

“Well, when the U.S. Attorney himself says the investigation is continuing, the investigation is continuing,” Figliuzzi explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When the indictment itself says that this conspiracy involved others known and unknown, there are others that are being investigated and likely may be charged,” he continued.

“And I would warn all of these people — including Rudy Giuliani — that when I read this indictment and the level of detail and specificity, I smell not only human informants, but I also smell a wiretap or some form of electronic surveillance,” Figliuzzi explained.

“There’s a congressman named here, reportedly Pete Sessions (R-TX). He and Rudy both should be deeply concerned this afternoon,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘I smell a wiretap’: Ex-FBI official suspects the Feds have tapes of Rudy Giuliani

Published

6 mins ago

on

October 10, 2019

By

The details included in the indictments of Rudy Giuliani associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman have led one former top FBI official to conclude there was a wiretap.

Former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Frank Figliuzi was interviewed Thursday by MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace.

"Today two associates of Rudy Giuliani -- the president’s Shadow Secretary of State when it comes to U.S./Ukrainian relations -- were indicted," Wallace reported.

The anchor read from The Wall Street Journal story on the arrests.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Lindsey Graham caught admitting Trump has a conflict of interest in Turkey during Russian prank call

Published

43 mins ago

on

October 10, 2019

By

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was fooled into a fake phone call with the Russian government, according to a Politico report.

Graham has become a point-man when it comes to Trump's work with Turkey, the report explains. So, it wasn't shocking that he would get a phone call from someone he thought was Turkey's minister of defense.

“Thank you so much for calling me, Mr. Minister,” Graham said on the recorded call. “I want to make this a win-win, if we can.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Rudy Giuliani ‘is almost certainly’ being investigated by law enforcement officials right now: legal expert

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 10, 2019

By

Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti said on Thursday that Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani may be in real hot water in the wake of his two associates' arrests on Wednesday for campaign-finance charges.

Specifically, Mariotti argued that law enforcement officials are likely grilling indicted Giuliani henchmen Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman if the former New York mayor offered them advance knowledge of the charges that were being brought against them.

"Law enforcement is almost certainly investigating what Giuliani knew about the scheme and whether he aided Parnas and Fruman," Mariotti wrote on Twitter. "If Giuliani testifies before Congress, he should be asked what happened during this meeting. Did he tip them off? Did they get their stories straight?"

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image