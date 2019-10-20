‘I’d be open to it’: Trump voters warming up to impeachment as president’s Ukraine story unravels
In one of the pieces that both the Washington Post and the New York Times are famous for, a visit to talk to Donald Trump voters outside the Beltway about how they feel about the president three years after the election reveals cracks in his support as more information becomes available about his Ukraine phone call that precipitated an impeachment inquiry.
According to the Post’s report, they ventured out to Staten Island, or specifically: “New York’s 11th Congressional District, a swath of the country as good a place as any to gauge how a defining moment in American democracy is playing out.”
Describing the district as “… a sliver of un-gentrified Brooklyn and all of Staten Island, the ‘forgotten borough’ of New York City that is home to many civil servants, police officers, firefighters and the Wu-Tang Clan,” the Post added, “It has an expressway that locals call the ‘Mason-Dixon line,’ which roughly divides the more diverse, more Democratic northern crescent of the borough from the whiter, more Republican rest of it. Its voters backed Donald Trump for president in 2016 and elected to Congress in 2018 a Democratic centrist named Max Rose who has called progressives ‘hipster socialists’ and a GOP opponent ‘a mouth-pisser.'”
Zeroing in of self-professed Trump voters, the Post’s Stephanie McCrummen found some steadfast supporters, but more than a few who now have their doubts about Trump.
As Joe Tompkins, who described himself as both a “gay sheet metal worker,” and a “disillusioned Democrat turned Trump supporter,” presidential impeachment may be called for.
“He had watched the Democratic leader of the impeachment inquiry, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (Calif.), paraphrase the complaint during a congressional hearing, and thought Schiff was ‘a total joke,'” the Post reports. “He had seen how Trump was reacting, and thought the president was ‘a total and complete buffoon’ capable of anything, and all of this had left him saying, ‘I’d be open to it if I saw that the facts were there.'”
Tompkins was not the only one to have reservations about Trump now.
Trump supporter Robert Rusello chimed in to say, “Don’t get me wrong. If he did something illegal with — who was it, Turkey? Or Syria? “Ukraine! That’s the thing. If he did something illegal, then that’s no good.”
Candace Crupi, a Trump supporter, added, “Maybe some of it has some validity.”
Richard Wickstrom, described as a “reluctant Trump supporter,” admitted he has become obsessed with the unfolding drama and now is leaning towards impeachment depending on what comes out of the House inquiry.
“I think what he did was wrong,” he explained. “Was he criminal in it? I don’t know. I think he went overboard. Was it a treasonous thing? “I want to see what comes out of the woodwork.”
2020 Election
Rep AOC helped Bernie Sanders turn out ‘the largest crowd drawn by any candidate’: report
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) helped Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) turn out a huge crowd at a campaign rally in New York City.
Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, officially endorsed the Vermont senator at the event.
"Bernie Sanders has a crowd of 25,872 this afternoon at his Queens rally, according to the security company handling the event, Contemporary Services Corp. That would make this event, his first since his heart attack 18 days ago, the largest crowd drawn by any candidate," Buzzfeed News correspondent Ruby Cramer reported.
2020 Election
Florida Republican said he may vote to impeach Trump — then announced he was retiring from Congress
Yet another Republican announced they would not be running for re-election in 2020.
"Representative Francis Rooney, Republican of Florida, who has refused to rule out voting to impeach President Trump, said on Saturday that he would not be seeking re-election," The New York Times reported. "Rooney, who first won his district in southwest Florida in 2016, said on Fox News that he believed he had accomplished what he wanted to do in Congress and had grown frustrated with aspects of legislative service."
2020 Election
America is being held hostage by a bloody madman — and he’s in the White House
These are the most frightening words Trump has uttered since becoming president:
“Sometimes you have to let them fight a little while. Sometimes you have to let them fight like two kids. Then you pull them apart.”
He said this at a campaign rally, naturally. In Texas, naturally. He tossed out the remark like just another chunk of red meat, so we can assume he meant what he said, because that’s when Trump tells us who he is, when he’s standing before an adoring crowd and he goes “off script.”
Trump’s entire presidency has been “off script,” but it’s telling when his excursions into the la-la land of his mind are this specific. He was speaking of the Kurds and the Turks, who have been engaged in bloody battles along the border between Syria and Turkey ever since Trump effectively gave Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the green light to invade Syria on Oct. 5. Kurdish forces have already lost as many as 11,000 since they began fighting ISIS alongside U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria. Now hundreds more have died, and thousands may yet lose their lives. Hundreds of thousands have been displaced and are refugees. It’s a bloody disaster that Trump refers to as a fight between children on a playground.