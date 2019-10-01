‘Impeachment’s not good enough’: Maxine Waters wants Trump placed in solitary confinement

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) called for President Donald Trump to be imprisoned in solitary confinement for inciting threats against government officials.

The president has openly wished for the deaths of government employees who talked to an intelligence community whistleblower and called for the arrest of Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), and Waters said enough is enough.

“I’m calling on the GOP to stop Trump’s filthy talk of whistleblowers being spies & using mob language implying they should be killed,” Waters tweeted. “Impeachment is not good enough for Trump. He needs to be imprisoned & placed in solitary confinement. But for now, impeachment is the imperative.”

Waters was the first member of Congress to call for impeachment, which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi formally announced last week.

“I have been calling for and talking about impeachment of this president since his inauguration,” Waters told Essence. “I observed him very closely during the campaign. And I thought that he basically defined himself.”