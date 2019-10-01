Quantcast
‘Impeachment’s not good enough’: Maxine Waters wants Trump placed in solitary confinement

Published

2 hours ago

on

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) called for President Donald Trump to be imprisoned in solitary confinement for inciting threats against government officials.

The president has openly wished for the deaths of government employees who talked to an intelligence community whistleblower and called for the arrest of Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), and Waters said enough is enough.

“I’m calling on the GOP to stop Trump’s filthy talk of whistleblowers being spies & using mob language implying they should be killed,” Waters tweeted. “Impeachment is not good enough for Trump. He needs to be imprisoned & placed in solitary confinement. But for now, impeachment is the imperative.”

Waters was the first member of Congress to call for impeachment, which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi formally announced last week.

“I have been calling for and talking about impeachment of this president since his inauguration,” Waters told Essence. “I observed him very closely during the campaign. And I thought that he basically defined himself.”

Rudy Giuliani’s ongoing humiliation shows nobody can escape Trump with their dignity intact: columnist

Published

27 mins ago

on

October 1, 2019

By

Even as prominent Republicans are starting to signal that Trump's latest scandal is too much to justify their continued support, the President's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani maintains his loyalty.

Writing in New York magazine, columnist Jonathan Chait suggests why this might be based on a Wall Street Journal report. The report contained shocking details.

"Mr. Giuliani has known the president for decades, but bolstered his standing with Mr. Trump with his loyal support of his campaign in 2016," the WSJ wrote. "Mr. Trump didn’t always return the favor. He often needled the former mayor for falling asleep on long flights, and joked about whether Mr. Giuliani was looking at cartoons on his iPad, a former aide said.Mr. Trump also berated Mr. Giuliani in front of others at the wedding of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in 2017," the report adds.

Baltimore residents hilariously mock Trump after rodent falls out of the ceiling at his ‘infested’ White House

Published

32 mins ago

on

October 1, 2019

By

It's been just a few months since President Donald Trump attacked the city of Baltimore for being "a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess." Tuesday, karma struck as a mouse fell from the ceiling in the White House onto a room full of reporters, who were left scrambling.

....As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place

Louisiana governor hammers Trump over tariffs after a steelmaker in his state goes bankrupt

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 1, 2019

By

Democratic Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards hammered President Donald Trump on Tuesday after a steelmaker in his state filed for bankruptcy.

Bloomberg reports that hundreds of jobs are in jeopardy after the Bayou Steel Group filed for bankruptcy earlier this week. The bankruptcy filing has coincided with the shutdown of a plant employing roughly 400 workers near New Orleans.

The company cited a "severe lack in liquidity" as its reason for going bankrupt, but Gov. Edwards was quick to point the finger at Trump's trade war with China, which has resulted in American agricultural and manufacturing industries getting slammed by retaliatory tariffs.

