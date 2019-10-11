Quantcast
Connect with us

Inside the jaw-dropping connection between Trump ousting Ukraine ambassador and Guiliani’s busted henchmen

Published

2 hours ago

on

Trying to wrap their arms around the flood of information that has come out in the past 24 hours about two close associates of Rudy Giuliani who attempted to flee the country before being arrested for campaign finance violations, a CNN panel drew a direct line between their actions at the behest of the former New York City mayor and President Donald Trump firing the ambassador to Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking with hosts Alisyn Camerota and John Berman, New Yorker journalist Susan Glassner explained that ousted Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch — who is expected to testify before House members on Friday — may have been a victim of the machinations of not only Giuliani but also his arrested associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman.

After host Berman noted there was still a question over whether the White House would attempt to stop Yovanovitch from testifying, Glassner pointed out some curious connections to the Parnas and Fruman.

“I think it’s very significant that you put Ambassador Yovanovitch up there in that graphic and the reason why is that, to me, it’s a breathtaking aspect of this unfolding scandal,” she began. ” And we still don’t know a lot of information that Giuliani teamed up with this pair, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, acting on the behest of Ukrainian officials from the former government of [Ukraine President Petor] Poroshenko.”

“Their agenda was to get this pesky U.S. ambassador who was bothering them about too much corruption in the Ukrainian government to get her out, and they tried. they went to a congressman,” she continued. “I believe that was former Republican Congressman Pete Sessions in the summer of 2018. He then produced a letter complaining about Ambassador Yovanovitch.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Then they teamed up with Giuliani, and who executed their plan but the president of the United States,” she added. “We know that President Trump is the one who ordered Ambassador Yovanovitch to be forced out of her position, so he is carrying out their mission essentially of getting rid of the U.S. ambassador. I find that to be an extraordinary aspect of this unfolding story and very significant.”

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump defenders busted for going quiet about ‘no collusion’ now that he’s is openly begging for foreign help

Published

17 mins ago

on

October 11, 2019

By

In a column for the conservative Bulwark, former assistant U.S. Attorney Kim Wehle noted the sudden silence of some of Donald Trump's most avid defenders who took to the airwaves and on the floor of Congress to shout "no collusion" and now refuse to mention the two words since the president has been openly begging multiple countries for dirt to use on his political opponents.

According to Whele, "After issuing a misleadingly incomplete four-page summary of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report last April, Attorney General William Barr irresponsibly went on national television to declare 'no collusion' between the Trump campaign and Russia. This message amplified Trump’s months-long refrain of 'NO COLLUSION!'—even though the term 'collusion' has no legal significance whatsoever, as Mueller made clear in his report. After the report’s release, President Trump again starting singing the 'no collusion' refrain, now adding a chorus of 'complete and total exoneration.'"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Senate verdict: Rudy Giuliani’s conspiracy theory is crap

Published

30 mins ago

on

October 11, 2019

By

Even by the hyperactive standards of the Trump era, this week was a bit of a news overload. The White House "declared war" on the House of Representatives by declaring that impeachment is unconstitutional. The President impulsively gave the green light to Turkey to slaughter America's Kurdish allies. And the Southern District of New York arrested two of Rudy Giuliani's Ukrainian business partners and political associates as they tried to leave the country on a one-way ticket. There were at least half a dozen other stories of White House palace intrigue, members of the administration quitting and more and more details emerging that implicate the president, the vice president, the attorney general and the secretary of state in various aspects of the burgeoning Ukraine scandal.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘He could sprout horns’: Trump supporter boasts he would ‘vote twice’ if president turned into literal Satan

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 11, 2019

By

A Wisconsin Trump supporter suggested he would eagerly commit voter fraud to back the president, even if he turned into the devil himself.

Bloomberg has been reaching out to die-hard Republican voter William Chaney and other supporters of President Donald Trump to take their temperature since the 2016 election, and the website found they're still on board.

The 44-year-old La Crosse resident, a married father of one who works as an account executive at a wholesale mortgage lender, isn't concerned about the Ukraine scandal that's the center of an impeachment inquiry against the president.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image