Internet piles on ‘humiliated’ Trump’s whining about pulling G7 from his golf resort: ‘Bye bye bedbug summit’

Late Saturday Donald Trump took to Twitter to announce that he was no longer going to be holding next year’s G7 at his Doral golf resort, whining about pressure that he claims came from Democrats and the media.

As Trump sees it, “Therefore, based on both Media & Democrat Crazed and Irrational Hostility, we will no longer consider Trump National Doral, Miami, as the Host Site for the G-7 in 2020. We will begin the search for another site, including the possibility of Camp David, immediately. Thank you!”

Reaction to Trump’s capitulation was swift and harsh, with one Twitter commenter pointing out, “Once again, the Sociopath-in-Chief is embarrassed and humiliated into backpedaling away from yet another moronic, corrupt decision.”

That was the general tenor.

See below:

….Therefore, based on both Media & Democrat Crazed and Irrational Hostility, we will no longer consider Trump National Doral, Miami, as the Host Site for the G-7 in 2020. We will begin the search for another site, including the possibility of Camp David, immediately. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019

Even despite your corruption it would have been a disaster. America’s 3rd busiest airport is so close planes almost clip the roof coming in to land, so it would have had to be shut down, during the summer season. The only things flying would have been the bed bugs. — The Bigotbasher (@thebigotbasher) October 20, 2019

Once again, the Sociopath-in-Chief is embarrassed and humiliated into backpedaling away from yet another moronic, corrupt decision….#Trump #Doral — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) October 20, 2019

Perhaps Ivanka could have a tatty handbag stall at Camp David. — Hugo Triboulet (@Bacquier5) October 20, 2019

No. It was flat out illegal. You have too many articles of impeachment already. — Arden Messing (@arden_messing) October 20, 2019

You just disappointed the bedbugs at Doral. They were expecting a human buffet and now this. — CHIDI®️ (@ChidiNwatu) October 20, 2019

Hahahahaha get wrecked. — Liddle’ LeGate 🇺🇸 (@williamlegate) October 20, 2019

“On second thought, let’s not go to Doral, ‘tis a silly place.” pic.twitter.com/kZQra5hnsq — Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) October 20, 2019

At least you are still basing all your decisions on crazed and irrational hostility – situation normal. Funny how whenever you seek to demean others you describe them in the exact terms that define you. — Kiki_Pitushkin (@Kiki_Pitushkin) October 20, 2019

*deep in its mattress a bedbug overturns a tiny table in rage and indignation* https://t.co/vdEd9P7tGc — Alexandra Petrified (@petridishes) October 20, 2019

America wins. Trump Doral stays crappy. — BlessYourHeart (@LuckyGiGi5) October 20, 2019

Translation: “My crazy, illegal and corrupt stunt to hold the G-7 summit at Doral was too much even for my most sycophantic GOP enablers, so I decided to do what I always do when I surrender, which is to blame the media and the Democrats.” pic.twitter.com/8e21jFzM8I — MLemay64🇨🇦🇺🇸🇲🇽 (@mlemay64) October 20, 2019

… Therefore, because everybody realized that I was pulling one of the biggest scams around, and because world leaders said they didn’t want to catch bedbugs, we will no longer consider Trump National Doral, Miami, as the Host Site for the G-7 in 2020. — Joe Bosso (@JoeBosso) October 20, 2019