Internet piles on ‘humiliated’ Trump’s whining about pulling G7 from his golf resort: ‘Bye bye bedbug summit’

Published

1 min ago

on

Late Saturday Donald Trump took to Twitter to announce that he was no longer going to be holding next year’s G7 at his Doral golf resort, whining about pressure that he claims came from Democrats and the media.

As Trump sees it, “Therefore, based on both Media & Democrat Crazed and Irrational Hostility, we will no longer consider Trump National Doral, Miami, as the Host Site for the G-7 in 2020. We will begin the search for another site, including the possibility of Camp David, immediately. Thank you!”

Reaction to Trump’s capitulation was swift and harsh, with one Twitter commenter pointing out, “Once again, the Sociopath-in-Chief is embarrassed and humiliated into backpedaling away from yet another moronic, corrupt decision.

That was the general tenor.

See below:

