Internet rains hell on Trump for comparing his impeachment to a ‘lynching’: ‘How dare you’

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump furiously took to Twitter, blasting the effort to impeach him over the Ukraine scandal as a “lynching” and threatening that a future Republican Congress will cook up charges against a Democratic president.

Trump’s outburst did not impress many commenters on social media, who quickly dogpiled him in criticism and mockery:

