Internet rains hell on Trump for comparing his impeachment to a ‘lynching’: ‘How dare you’

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump furiously took to Twitter, blasting the effort to impeach him over the Ukraine scandal as a “lynching” and threatening that a future Republican Congress will cook up charges against a Democratic president.

Trump’s outburst did not impress many commenters on social media, who quickly dogpiled him in criticism and mockery:

You are seriously comparing your impeachment to hate crimes against African-Americans? — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) October 22, 2019

A “lynching?” Seriously? How DARE you? Your insensitivity is stunning. Your blatant racism is disgusting. YOU are despicable… — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) October 22, 2019

The President of the United States, whose racist views are very well known, just compared the constitutional impeachment inquiry into his wrongdoing to a lynching – the disgusting racist hangings of black people throughout American history. There is no bottom. https://t.co/SUCBqhIk1H — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) October 22, 2019

You deeply dumb slug, impeachment is the due process — rabia O’chaudry (@rabiasquared) October 22, 2019

Hmmmm from a “coup” to a “lynching.” What’s next— “dismemberment”? — JΛKΣ (@USMCLiberal) October 22, 2019

Not sure lynching is mentioned in the Constitution, Im positive it isnt, but Impeachment certainly is.

If you could read, you would understand this. — Al Prior (@AlrantAl) October 22, 2019

“ lynching”said the guy who took out adds trying to kill the Central Park 5 .. — Jill (@Jilly379) October 22, 2019

CNN poll – highest level of support for impeaching and removing each president: Clinton 29

W Bush 30

Obama 33

Trump 50 This is one case where Trump can honestly say he is outpolling his predecessors. — IM🍑MENT (@DirkDig99726848) October 22, 2019

This is the first time Trump has used the word “lynching” as president, on Twitter or out loud. pic.twitter.com/540h8Cdtgo — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 22, 2019

A lynching?! 4,743 people were lynched in the US between 1882 – 1968, incl. 3,446 African Americans. Lynchings were crimes against humanity and an ugly part of our nation’s history of racial violence and brutality Sickened to see Trump’s gross misappropriation of this term today pic.twitter.com/L8Oi9m8xRk — Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) October 22, 2019

The sad part is that Trump’s idiot hordes will agree that impeachment is a “lynching.” Hell, they’ll probably say it’s a crucifixion. They already think he’s Jesus. — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) October 22, 2019

Trump — who has made racist remarks, targeted Black lawmakers in his rhetoric, and called white supremacists and nationalists “very fine people” — compared the impeachment inquiry to “lynching,” killings at the behest of white mobs intended to terrorize Black people. — Alex Berg (@itsalexberg) October 22, 2019

DESPICABLE! Trump mocks and belittles the thousands of African Americans lynched in our country by equating House Democrats following the US Constitution to a “lynching.” Trump is truly vile. — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) October 22, 2019

President Trump needs to go to Alabama. The lynching memorial ends our national silence on racial terrorhttps://t.co/tSwHkhixMi pic.twitter.com/S79GzgDkmf — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) October 22, 2019

Only Trump would use the word “lynching”… https://t.co/10tEJqLU67 — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) October 22, 2019

I cant believe people are normalizing Trump use of the word lynching. People died and lost family due to that word and the actions behind it. pic.twitter.com/8eBOa59QBG — Ty (@Tksailor) October 22, 2019