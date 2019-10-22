Trump rages against impeachment ‘lynching’ — and warns GOP will seek revenge against next Dem president

President Donald Trump declared himself a victim of a “lynching” — and threatened the next Democratic president with impeachment as he faces increasing calls for his removal from office.

The president raged against the impeachment inquiry that has largely been held in closed-door hearings as House Democrats investigate a possible criminal conspiracy involving classified information.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights,” Trump tweeted. “All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here – a lynching. But we will WIN!”

So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here – a lynching. But we will WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2019