Trump rages against impeachment ‘lynching’ — and warns GOP will seek revenge against next Dem president

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump declared himself a victim of a “lynching” — and threatened the next Democratic president with impeachment as he faces increasing calls for his removal from office.

The president raged against the impeachment inquiry that has largely been held in closed-door hearings as House Democrats investigate a possible criminal conspiracy involving classified information.

“So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights,” Trump tweeted. “All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here – a lynching. But we will WIN!”

Global millionaires now own nearly half of world’s $361 trillion in wealth

Published

3 mins ago

on

October 22, 2019

By

The millionaires of the world, who account for just 0.9 percent of the global population, now own nearly half of the planet's $361 trillion in wealth while the bottom 56 percent of the population owns just 1.8 percent.

That's according to the annual Global Wealth Report released Monday by Credit Suisse, which found that the number of millionaires in the world grew to 47 million between mid-2018 and mid-2019, with the United States leading the world in both new and total millionaires.

According to Credit Suisse, the U.S. added 675,000 new millionaires over the past year, bringing the country's total to 18.6 million.

Jimmy Carter suffers pelvis fracture in another fall at home

Published

8 mins ago

on

October 22, 2019

By

Former President Jimmy Carter suffered an injury in a fall at home.

Carter, who turned 95 years old this month, fell Monday evening at his home in Plains, Georgia, and was hospitalized for treatment of a minor pelvic fracture, according to The Carter Center.

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter had a fall yesterday evening at his home in Plains, Ga. He has been admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for observation and treatment of a minor pelvic fracture. He is in good spirits and is looking forward to recovering at home.

Trump badly needs GOP wins in these deep-red states to hold off impeachment momentum

Published

14 mins ago

on

October 22, 2019

By

President Donald Trump badly needs Republican gubernatorial wins in three deep-red states, but they're anything but a sure bet.

The president is expected to campaign for GOP candidates for governor in Kentucky, Louisiana and Mississippi over the coming weeks, and some of his most prominent supporters, including Vice President Mike Pence, will help out, reported Politico.

“(Those) are states where Republicans can win races for governor," said Henry Barbour, a Republican National Committee member and the nephew of former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour. "Those would be big momentum wins for President Trump heading into 2020, but in the unlikely event we lose in all those states it would clearly be a troubling sign that the president would have to overcome."

